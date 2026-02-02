Why February Is “Make-It-Happen Month” | Money Monday

January is for dreams, but February is when real progress begins.

Understand your spending habits to make smarter financial decisions.

Forward motion creates opportunities, while procrastination builds interest like debt.

Financial expert Dave Anderson, also known as “The Business Bully,” joined Erica Campbell on Get Up Mornings with a no-nonsense message: February is where real progress begins. During the energetic conversation, Anderson challenged listeners to move past January motivation and start taking serious action toward their financial goals.

Anderson opened by explaining why February carries so much weight. According to him, January is full of big dreams, vision boards, and gym memberships that don’t always last. February, however, is when reality steps in. This is the month that shows who is truly committed to making changes and who was just talking. He described it as the moment when excuses fade and accountability shows up.

While his delivery was humorous, the message was direct. Anderson told listeners that if they haven’t made any financial moves yet, it doesn’t mean they’ve failed — but it does mean it’s time to wake up and take action. He encouraged people to stop waiting for the “perfect moment” and start working with what they already have.

When asked what listeners should do if they feel behind financially, Anderson offered practical advice. His first suggestion was simple: stop panicking and start planning. He urged people to look at their numbers honestly — what money came in, what went out, and what was wasted. Understanding spending habits, he said, is the foundation of making smarter financial decisions.

Next, Anderson stressed the importance of taking one meaningful money move each week. Not several small, feel-good actions meant for social media, but one serious step that can shift momentum. Examples included raising prices, sending proposals, following up on business deals, launching new offers, or asking for a cost-of-living increase. He reminded listeners that growth comes from movement, not wishful thinking.

One of Anderson’s strongest points was about mindset. He explained that playing it safe and staying comfortable often costs more in the long run. Procrastination, he said, builds interest just like debt. The longer people wait to act, the harder it becomes to catch up. His message was clear: forward motion creates opportunities.

Erica Campbell praised Anderson for consistently offering practical tools to help people build wealth and stability. Before wrapping up, Anderson shared how listeners can access more resources. He encouraged people to follow him on social media under “The Business Bully” and announced a special offer connected to his latest book, The Real Black Agenda. Readers who purchase the book can receive a free 15-minute one-on-one planning session with him, along with the audiobook, to help map out their financial goals for February and beyond.

Anderson ended the segment by reinforcing his mission to help people build wealth with intention and purpose. His appearance served as a reminder that motivation alone isn’t enough — action is what turns goals into results.

With February officially underway, Anderson’s message was simple but powerful: stop waiting, start moving, and take control of your financial future now.

