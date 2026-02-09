Valentine’s Day money talk couples need to have now

Establish a clear financial plan with your partner to navigate spending differences.

Set boundaries on family financial support to avoid resentment and maintain respect.

Transparency about financial habits and expectations builds trust, not secrecy.

Source: R1 Digital / other

With Valentine’s Day around the corner, love is in the air — but for many couples, money remains one of the biggest sources of tension in relationships. On Get Up Mornings, finance and legacy expert Jini Thornton joined Erica Campbell to tackle real-life listener questions about finances, trust and building a strong financial foundation together.

✕

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

One of the first questions came from a listener in Atlanta who is preparing for marriage but struggling with financial differences. She identifies as a spender, while her fiancé is more of a saver. Thornton explained that the key to navigating those differences is having a shared vision. After more than three decades of marriage herself, she says couples should first establish a clear financial plan together.

Love Entertainment? Get more! Join the Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

That includes understanding what bills must be paid, how much needs to be saved and what long-term goals both partners share. Once those priorities are handled, couples can decide how to spend what remains. According to Thornton, having a vision allows both partners to contribute to the household responsibly while still maintaining some freedom with their personal spending.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Another listener shared concerns about lending money to family. A woman from Richmond revealed she has been helping her parents financially, but her husband isn’t comfortable with the arrangement. Thornton emphasized the importance of setting clear family rules around finances. Couples should agree on who they will help financially, how much they can afford and when support might cross the line into financial strain. Creating boundaries together helps avoid resentment and ensures both partners feel respected.

The conversation also turned to financial secrets in marriage. One listener admitted she kept a private stash of money, something she was taught growing up. However, when her husband discovered it, it created tension in their relationship. Thornton acknowledged that many people were raised to keep a separate emergency fund, especially in certain communities. Still, secrecy can damage trust. She noted that financial dishonesty can sometimes feel like infidelity, even if the intention was protection rather than deception.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Instead of hiding money, Thornton encouraged couples to be transparent about their finances. Some couples may choose to maintain separate accounts alongside joint ones, but the key is open communication. Being upfront about financial habits and expectations helps build trust and prevents unnecessary conflict.

Related Article: Money Mondays | Finish the Year Strong

Related Article: How to Survive Holiday Costs on a Tight Budget | Money Monday

Erica Campbell also reflected on her own experience combining finances with her husband, sharing that it strengthened both their financial stability and their trust. She warned that constantly preparing for the worst in a relationship can create unnecessary division and make it harder to build unity.

As Valentine’s Day approaches, Thornton encouraged couples to have honest conversations about money. Clear communication, shared goals and mutual respect can help couples reduce financial stress and strengthen their relationships for the long run.

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE