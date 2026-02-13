Listen Live
How the NAACP Image Awards Got Started

The first NAACP Image Awards ceremony took place in 1967. At a time when Black actors, musicians, writers, and entertainers were frequently ignored by mainstream award shows, the NAACP created it...

Published on February 13, 2026

57th NAACP Image Awards Nominees Brunch
Source: Unique Nicole / Getty

The NAACP Image Awards were created to celebrate something Hollywood often overlooked. Black excellence.


The first NAACP Image Awards ceremony took place in 1967. At a time when Black actors, musicians, writers, and entertainers were frequently ignored by mainstream award shows, the NAACP created its own platform to recognize outstanding achievements in film, television, music, and literature.


The goal was simple but powerful. Honor authentic representation and celebrate work that positively reflects Black culture.


Why It Was Needed


During the 1960s, representation in entertainment was limited and often stereotypical. Black performers were rarely nominated for major industry awards, and when they were, their roles were often restricted to narrow portrayals.


The NAACP Image Awards shifted the narrative by centering Black storytellers, creatives, and public figures who were making real impact. It became a space where culture could celebrate itself without waiting for outside validation.


Over the decades, the NAACP Image Awards evolved into one of the most respected celebrations of Black achievement in entertainment and beyond. The show expanded to include categories for activism, public service, and social justice work.


Today, the ceremony honors top artists and leaders across generations. Winners have included icons like Beyoncé and major cultural moments such as Black Panther.

Trailblazers across film, music, literature, and politics continue to be recognized for shaping culture.


What makes the NAACP Image Awards unique is its mission. It does not only celebrate talent. It recognizes projects that uplift communities, challenge injustice, and move culture forward.


In many ways, the Image Awards serve as a cultural scoreboard, highlighting who is shaping the narrative and pushing Black excellence to new heights.


More than 50 years after its debut, the NAACP Image Awards remain a powerful reminder that representation matters and that celebrating our stories on our own terms is revolutionary.



