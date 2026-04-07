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Strive To Be Great | Dr Willie Jolley

Unlock your potential and soar to new heights with Dr. Willie Jolley's inspiring guide on striving for greatness.

Published on April 7, 2026

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Source: Reach Media / Radio One Digital

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today: “Strive To Be Great”

Today is Easter Monday, which is usually a day for Easter egg hunts, family events, and celebrations in many cities. In this time of challenge and change, I want to focus on the one thing that never changes—the real power of Easter to change lives. The power comes from knowing that Jesus rose. As a result, we even count time as BC and AD, and because of His rising, everything—absolutely everything—changed. Be excited about today and confident in knowing that no matter what else happens, we win. You win because He got up from the grave.


n my “Attitude of Excellence” book, I share that great people give great service, good people give good service, mediocre people only have the capacity to give mediocre service, and negative people will kill an organization—and they will kill your future. So, you’ve got to grow yourself. Listen to my full TED Talk at winwithwillie.com and get ready to grow. 

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