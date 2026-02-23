The Satchel Paige Story: Mind Over Matter | Dr. Willie Jolley

Source: Reach Media / Radio One Digital

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today: “The Satchel Paige Story: Mind Over Matter”

When I speak at events, I often share lessons learned from Satchel Paige, an incredible man and a trailblazer in Black history. His story is one of resilience, talent, and an unwavering belief in the power of the human spirit.

Satchel Paige was born in Mobile, Alabama, where he first learned to play baseball while in reform school. Despite the challenges he faced early in life, he grew up to become a star in the Negro Baseball League. His talent and determination eventually led him to break barriers, becoming the first African American pitcher to play in the major leagues.

Paige’s career was nothing short of extraordinary. He pitched until he was almost 50 years old, a feat that defied expectations and showcased his remarkable skill and endurance. His achievements culminated in his induction as the first African American pitcher into the National Baseball Hall of Fame.



One of Satchel Paige’s most famous quotes perfectly encapsulates his philosophy on life and aging: “Age is about mind over matter. If you don’t mind, it don’t matter.” This simple yet profound statement serves as a reminder that age is merely a number and should never be a barrier to pursuing one’s dreams.

The lesson for us all is clear: don’t let your age stop you from living your dream. Whether you’re young or old, the possibilities are endless if you believe in yourself and take action. My goal for you is to live your greatest dreams, no matter your age.

This is Dr. Willie Jolly. For resources to help you win more, visit my website at winwithwillie.com. And remember, make the most of every minute, because your best is still yet to come.

