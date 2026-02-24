Excellence Is the Path to History | Dr. Willie Jolley

Source: Reach Media / Radio One Digital

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today: “Excellence Is the Path to History”

Today, I want to share a special message in honor of Black History Month. A few years ago, I had the incredible honor of being named a Black History Maker of Today. This recognition came because I was the first African American president of the National Speakers Association in D.C. Later, I became the first person of color elected to the National Board of the National Speakers Association. My journey continued as I became the first African American to chair the Speakers Hall of Fame Leadership Committee.

During an interview, I was asked about my secret to success. My response was simple yet profound: I believe that Black history is not just about the past, it’s also about the present and the future. Each of us has the opportunity to be a history maker.



You don’t need to be the first or second to achieve something extraordinary. What truly matters is making a commitment to pursue excellence. There’s something powerful about striving for excellence and refusing to give up, no matter the challenges.

So today, I encourage you to be excellent in whatever you choose to do. You were born to make history.

This is Dr. Willie Jolly. For resources to help you win more, visit my website at winwithwillie.com. And remember, make the most of every minute, because your best is yet to come.

