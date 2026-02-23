Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know: February 23, 2026
Sybil Wilkes is back with another edition of “What We Need to Know,” delivering the stories that matter most to our community. From honoring a civil rights giant to remembering a life taken too soon, the update provides essential information to keep us informed and empowered.
Here is a breakdown of the headlines making waves right now.
Honoring a Legacy: Remembering Reverend Jesse Jackson
The world is mourning the loss of Reverend Jesse Jackson, a towering figure in the fight for civil rights, who passed away peacefully at the age of 84. Tributes have poured in from global leaders and community figures alike. Former President Barack Obama noted his family was directly inspired by Reverend Jackson’s organizing legacy, which included leading Operation Breadbasket and the Rainbow PUSH Coalition. His two historic presidential campaigns forever changed the landscape of American politics, paving the way for future generations. Reverend Jackson’s immense contributions and unwavering dedication to equality have left an indelible mark on history.
Corporate Tensions: President Trump Pressures Netflix
In political news, President Trump has issued a demand for Netflix to fire board member Dr. Susan Rice, the former national security advisor. The president labeled her a “political hack” and warned the streaming giant would face “consequences” if it did not comply. This ultimatum is part of a larger corporate struggle for Warner Brothers and follows pressure from far-right personalities. The move raises significant questions about political influence over corporate governance and free enterprise.
Travel Update: TSA PreCheck Remains Open During Shutdown
For those with travel plans, the TSA has confirmed that its PreCheck program will remain operational despite the partial government shutdown that started on February 14th. This news comes as a relief after the Department of Homeland Security had previously announced a potential suspension. However, the agency stated it will assess staffing constraints on a case-by-case basis. The shutdown continues as lawmakers, who have been on a week-long vacation, are still deadlocked over federal immigration policies.
Remembering Ahmaud Arbery: A Call for Justice
On this date, February 23rd, we remember Ahmaud Arbery. In 2020, the 25-year-old Black man was jogging in a neighborhood near his home in Brunswick, Georgia, when he was murdered. His tragic death ignited nationwide protests against racial injustice and led to the creation of Georgia’s new hate crime statute. The three men responsible are now serving sentences for murder and federal hate crimes. Ahmaud’s mother continues to be a powerful advocate for justice, honoring her son’s memory by fighting for truth and accountability.
