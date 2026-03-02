Listen Live
Close
Celebrity

Jonathan Majors Makes Movie Comeback With Ben Shapiro

Right-Wing Rebound? Jonathan Majors Begins Filming First Feature Since Assault Conviction With Ben Shapiro’s Production Company

Jonathan Majors is filming his first movie in four years. Read how he teamed up with Ben Shapiro and The Daily Wire for his 2026 return.

Published on March 2, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Four years after his last film shoot, the wait for Jonathan Majors‘ movie return is officially over. This week in South Carolina, cameras began rolling on an untitled action feature that marks a massive departure from the Hollywood studio system that once championed the actor.

jonathan majors attends "Number One on the Call Sheet" Los Angeles Red Carpet
Source: JC Olivera / Getty

According to Deadline, in a move that has sent shockwaves through the industry, the former rising star has partnered with the conservative media powerhouse The Daily Wire and Bonfire Legend to lead an action-packed “re-emergence” project. The collaboration signifies a pivotal moment in the 36-year-old’s attempt to rebuild a career that was once on a fast track to the A-list before a high-profile 2023 conviction for misdemeanor assault and harassment.

Deadline also reported that Majors’ movie is being directed by Kyle Rankin, who is the filmmaker behind the controversial Run Hide Fight. He also penned the screenplay. While the specific plot details and official title are currently under wraps, the production is described as being in the vein of classic 1980s and ’90s action cinema like Red Dawn and Toy Soldiers. Those films famously centered on groups of young men coming together against invading enemies, suggesting that Majors will be taking on a physically demanding, leadership-driven role. This role is seemingly a far cry from the multiverse of the MCU, where he was previously slated to anchor the franchise as the supervillain Kang the Conqueror.

Who Is Producing Jonathan Majors’ Movie?

The Daily Wire, co-founded by Ben Shapiro, has increasingly become a sanctuary for actors who have found themselves on the outskirts of traditional Hollywood due to various controversies. By casting Majors, the company continues its trend of reviving careers, having previously offered comeback vehicles to Gina Carano and Armie Hammer.

Shapiro took to social media to tease the project shortly after production began, posting, “You’re not going to BELIEVE what we’re doing.”

Beyond the screen, Majors’ movie shoot in South Carolina represents the first time he has been on a film set since his 2023 arrest and conviction for assaulting his former girlfriend, Grace Jabbari. Since his sentencing in April 2024, which included a 52-week domestic violence intervention program, Majors has been largely absent from the public eye.

His bodybuilding drama, Magazine Dreams, which many predicted would be an Oscar contender, was eventually dropped by Searchlight Pictures before finally being released by Briarcliff Entertainment in early 2025. This new project, alongside the upcoming supernatural thriller Merciless, serves as a two-pronged strategy to remind audiences of his range and bankability.

While the pivot to a right-wing production company may alienate some of his former collaborators in the mainstream studio system, those close to the production suggest that Majors is singularly focused on the work. He is also serving as an executive producer via his company, Tall Street Productions.

As the film industry watches this experiment in “anti-cancel culture” filmmaking unfold, the question remains whether this move will be the first step in a broader redemption arc or if Majors’ movie career will find a permanent home outside the traditional Hollywood boundaries.

The post Right-Wing Rebound? Jonathan Majors Begins Filming First Feature Since Assault Conviction With Ben Shapiro’s Production Company appeared first on Bossip.

Right-Wing Rebound? Jonathan Majors Begins Filming First Feature Since Assault Conviction With Ben Shapiro’s Production Company was originally published on bossip.com

More from Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell
12 Items
Style & Fashion  |  Char Masona

Red Carpet Rundown: Black Excellence Was The Main Character At The 2026 American Black Film Festival Honors

5 Items
Entertainment  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

Early 2026 NAACP Image Award Winners Announced Ahead of Live Show

8 Items
Entertainment  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

7 Bible Verses That Honor Black History

Entertainment  |  Jasmine Walden

Gospel Icon Marvin Sapp Announces Engagement

TV One Presents The 6th Annual URBAN ONE HONORS: Best In Black - Inside - Arrivals
Entertainment  |  Tori Jay

Join the LoveErica.com Community: Music, Ministry and Motivation

Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close