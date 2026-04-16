Ericaism: Cheryl Jackson Honored on Her Birthday

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On today’s Ericaism on Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell, the team turned the mic toward a beloved voice behind the show: Cheryl Jackson. What started as a light-hearted moment quickly became a birthday tribute to a woman whose life, friendship, and faith have impacted countless listeners.

The segment opened with a joyful message from John Murray, who affectionately called Cheryl his “little bro” even while joking about their ages and history. “How are you like 39 years old and I’m older than you because you was the program director when I was the intern back at Heaven 1580?” he laughed, remembering their early radio days together.

John praised Cheryl’s boldness and spirit. “You are a dynamic, vivacious woman of God. And you will fight,” he said with a grin. Then he took it a step further: “Yes, Cheryl got the Holy Ghost and she got them hands. She will knock you out. Don’t play about it.” In classic John Murray fashion, he jokingly listed who he’d call if he ever went to a fight: “Little baby Hercules, Kirk Franklin, Mike Tyson, maybe Floyd Mayweather… but I’m definitely calling Cheryl Jackson because she going to knock a ninja out.”

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Next came a heartfelt message from Rosa, Cheryl’s longtime best friend. “Happy birthday, Cheryl the Pearl,” she began, calling her “an amazing best friend.” Rosa celebrated the light Cheryl carries: “Every room you walk into, there’s a light that follow you.” She thanked God that Cheryl is touching the lives of listeners and shared how proud their circle is of her.

Rosa also highlighted the depth of their relationship. “We’re talking about 51 years of friendship being in the trenches,” she said. She wished Cheryl “a day full of love, laughter and friendship and many, many more funny moments,” and looked forward to spending the birthday and weekend together.

Back in the studio, Erica and the team reacted with joy and jokes as Cheryl soaked it all in. When asked about her favorite birthday, Cheryl admitted this one was “turning out to be it,” although her 40th, celebrated with a big party at a golf club during a career high at Heaven 1580, was also special.

Cheryl hinted that her husband had already set the tone for a great day. “My husband did me right this morning,” she said with a laugh, adding that she “skipped into work” and “floated to the mic.”

Erica revealed that, despite Cheryl initially saying she wasn’t really celebrating, the Get Up! team started planning right away. “You are not going to downplay this birthday with us,” she insisted, proving just how much Cheryl means to the Get Up! family and listeners alike.