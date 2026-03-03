Listen Live
Close
Get Up!

Her Story – Althea Gibson: Do The Work To Win | Dr. Willie Jolley

Dr. Willie Jolley explores the life and legacy of Althea Gibson, the first Black player to break the color barrier in professional tennis, in 'Her Story'.

Published on March 3, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley 2.0 Graphics
Source: Reach Media / Radio One Digital

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today: “Her Story – Althea Gibson: Do The Work To Win”

As we celebrate Women’s History Month, I want to share the success lessons we can learn from the life of Althea Gibson. She was born to parents who were sharecroppers, and they moved to New York to get a better life for their family. Althea learned to play tennis on the old beat-up courts of the city in the neighborhood where she grew up, but she made up her mind she would do the work necessary to get good and to win. She went on to become the first African American woman to win the US Open and paved the way for Venus and Serena Williams.


Althea Gibson said, ‘People thought I was tough. I was ruthless, which I was. I didn’t care who was on the other side of the net. I’d knock you down if you got in the way of me being all God meant for me to be.’ Folks, I want you to make up your mind. You’re going to be all God made for you to be and outwork everyone to get there. 

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Related Tags

Dr. Willie Jolley

More from Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell
15 Items
Style & Fashion  |  Lauren E. Williams

Red Carpet Rundown: Black Excellence Takes Over The Ice Blue Carpet At The 2026 NAACP Awards

5 Items
News  |  Nia Noelle

Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know: March 2, 2026

Bishop Hezekiah Walker GUMEC Interview Graphic
4:28
Get Up!  |  Nia Noelle

Bishop Hezekiah Walker Discusses Miracles, Ministry, and His Cancer-Free Testimony

Bishop William Murphy
16 Items
Lifestyle  |  Larissa Mendoza

Gospel Artists Who Are Also Greek [PHOTOS]

TV One Presents The 6th Annual URBAN ONE HONORS: Best In Black - Inside - Arrivals
Entertainment  |  Tori Jay

Join the LoveErica.com Community: Music, Ministry and Motivation

Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close