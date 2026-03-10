CASEY J Drop First Album in Six Years

Source: Santiago Felipe / Getty

Renowned recording artist/worship leader, Casey J, has dropped her first album in six years. The five-track set, The Stories We Sing Vol. 1 (Casey J LLC / Tyscot), is a lively set of guitar-driven declarations of faith. It was produced by Grammy® Award winner Aaron Lindsey who has produced gold or platinum-certified projects on Marvin Sapp and Israel Houghton, among others. The set is now available on all digital streaming platforms: https://CaseyJtswsv1.lnk.to/bVz57g

“A great deal of what I found out about God, I learned through stories, and maybe I grasped them as a kid, but they really started to resonate with me as I got older,” Casey J says of her decision to name the album, The Stories That We Sing Vol. 1. “So, I’m inspired by the fact that the people that we are talking about are just people, which means that our lives, when surrendered to the Lord, can have the same impact, that they can resonate with His glory, His nature. So, ideally, we take the stories of scripture to extract God’s nature and to help us live a life that looks more like Him, so that people can use our own stories to do the same thing.”

“This is my first studio project, which is unique for me,” says the Atlanta-based singer whose biggest hits such as “I’m Yours” and “If God/Nothing But the Blood” were concert recordings. “It gave me an opportunity to be a little freer, creatively. I think there’s often time, a lot of pressure for a live recording, to serve the moment. And so, for me, I got an opportunity to really consider what things I wanted to capture. This is the biggest writing undertaking you’ve seen from me, with my pen being on every single song. Writing in partnership with real friendships has been amazing. One of the most significant parts is being able to co-produce it with THEE Aaron Lindsay, whose work I’ve admired literally as long as I can remember.”

The collection is a vibrant exercise of praise and worship that straddles the lines of Christian Pop, World Beat and Arena-Styled Worship with a heaping helping of soulful joy. There are the big, atmospheric anthems such as “Rest in Me,” “One Day” and the Billboard Gospel Airplay Top 15 smash, “Song of My Life.” The final cuts find Casey J singing in the person of God and calling His children to “Come Take a Seat” on a poignant midtempo and to “Return” on a passionate ballad. Casey J’s wailing soprano glides over the rhythms, beckoning the listeners to join her in this enthralling worship conversation.

Over the last decade, Casey J has paved her own unique musical lane, creating her own brand of worship music that combines diverse elements of music ranging from traditional Americana rhythms to Pentecostal stylings. It’s earned her over 180 million digital streams. This fusion has earned the former elementary school teacher two Billboard Gospel Airplay No. 1 hits. “Fill Me Up” peaked at No. 1 for 14 weeks in 2014 and spent 51 weeks on the chart while “I’m Yours” reigned on top of the survey for 5 weeks and spent 44 weeks on the chart. Her sophomore album, The Gathering, featured the Billboard Gospel Airplay Top Ten single, “If God/ Nothing but the Blood,” in 2018. The new album is propelled by the Top 15 single, “Song of My Life.”

Now that the project is released, Casey J is pondering what’s next in her exciting life. “This is always a big question, right? Where do you see yourself in 10 years? Because where I am today is not where I saw myself 10 years ago,” she says. “I hope I find myself in the middle of a Godly yes. That’s really the best I have to offer. I am conditioning myself to pursue saying yes to God as quickly and as often as I possibly can. So, I hope that in the trajectory of my career and whatever that next looks like, that is like wholly centered in a God, yes. That’ll be enough for me. If it’s on a platform, great, if it’s not great. If it’s in a way that people can see, or, in a more global way, great. If it has more of a local impact, that’ll be great too. But for me, my highest pursuit is just saying yes as quickly and as often as I can.”

