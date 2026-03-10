Listen Live
Published on March 10, 2026

Montell Jordan & Kim Burrell! “YOU CHOSE ME”

68th GRAMMY Awards - 2026 Recording Academy Honors Presented By The Black Music Collective
Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

Hollywood, CA) Grammy & Stellar nominee Renee Spearman is back in a big way with her new smash hit single “You Chose Me” featuring 5X-Platinum R&B legend Montell Jordan & the incomparable Kim Burrell. 

“You Chose Me is an instant classic that should find a welcome audience among both Gospel & Soul music fans!   With both alternating leads & fantastic call-and-response harmonies, ‘You Chose Me’ is a beautifully rich ballad that reminds us that God has chosen us all for purpose.”

SoulTracks.com

A powerful song of testimony featuring the signature tenor vocals of soul great Montell Jordan (“This Is How We Do It”) and the one-of-a-kind jazzy stylings of the anointed psalmist Kim Burrell, “You Chose Me” is a humbling reminder that God could’ve chosen someone else to use but ‘You Chose Me’. 

The highly anticipated follow-up to “Tap Into It”, which reached #1 on Billboard & the Top 5 smash “I Love Him” feat. 10X Grammy nominee & multiple winner Hezekiah Walker, “You Chose Me” was written by Renee Spearman & Montell Jordan and produced by Jason White (Sunday Service) & Asaph Ward (Dorinda Clark-Cole).

Recently named one of BMI’s Trailblazers of Gospel, Renee Spearman is one of gospel music’s top singer/songwriters having worked with some of music’s biggest stars including Grammy winners Gladys Knight, D.J. Rogers, Yolanda Adams, and Dr. Bobby Jones, among many. The lead-off radio single of a 10-Song album by the same name coming out April 24th, “You Chose Me” is Going For Adds at Gospel and R&B radio.

