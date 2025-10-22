Listen Live
We’ve Got Pasta At Home: Celebrate National Pasta Day With These Homemade Recipes

Published on October 22, 2025

There’s nothing quite like a comforting bowl of homemade pasta — simple ingredients, rich flavors, and endless creativity. Whether you’re craving something creamy, spicy, or packed with fresh veggies, you can easily whip up a restaurant-worthy dish right in your kitchen. With the right combination of sauce, seasoning, and a few fresh herbs, you can turn an ordinary meal into something truly special without ever leaving home.

1. chicken and shrimp pasta W broccoli

2. King Krab scampi pasta

3. vodka pasta (without the vodka)

4. Spicy Vodka Pasta With Chicken Parm

5. Tuscan Tortellini Pasta

6. Rasta Pasta

7. Onion pasta

8. Chicken bacon ranch

9. One Pan Creamy Tomato Spinach Pasta

10. Rotel Chicken Pasta

11. Spicy Sausage Rigatoni

12. Creamy Cajun Shrimp Alfredo

13. Crispy chicken pasta

14. Carbonara

15. Creamy Chicken Stuffed Pasta Shell

16. Chicken & Bacon chipotle Alfredo

17. Cajun Chicken Pasta

18. Baked Feta Pasta

19. Baked Ziti

20. Lobsta Pasta

21. Cajun Spaghetti

22. Philly cheesesteak pasta

23. Cajun Creole Pasta

24. Chili Garlic Pasta

25. Tomato pasta

26. Spinach Dip pasta

27. Viral TikTok spaghetti

