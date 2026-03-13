Pastor Keri Fraser Shares Message of Faith & Hope With New Single “Same God”

Fraser's personal struggles inspired the song's message of trusting God during life's challenges.

The song reminds listeners that God's power has not diminished, even as problems seem to mount.

Fraser aims to spread hope and faith through her music and ministry platform.

Source: KERI FRAISER / R1 Digital / Reach Media

Gospel artist and pastor Keri Fraser is using her music to remind people that faith can still carry them through life’s toughest seasons. During a recent appearance on Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell, Fraser opened up about the inspiration behind her new single, “Same God.”

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Fraser explained that the song was created to encourage believers who may feel like their faith is being tested. According to the worship leader, the message behind the track is simple but powerful: the same God who performed miracles in the Bible is still able to do miracles today.

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“The new single is called Same God, and it’s going to encourage believers that He’s still a miracle worker and He can do now what He did back then,” Fraser shared.

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While the song carries a hopeful message, Fraser admitted it was born out of a personal struggle. As someone who often encourages others through ministry and music, she realized she also needed encouragement during a challenging time in her own life.

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“Who encourages the encourager?” she asked during the interview. “I was encouraging everybody else, but I needed a miracle from God.”

Fraser said she turned to scripture during that difficult season, focusing specifically on the miracles of Jesus. She spent a month reading about those moments in the Bible, which eventually reignited her faith and inspired the song.

“As my faith was ignited, I started to write, ‘You can do now what you did back then. You are the same God, you can do it again,’” she explained.

The pastor believes the message is especially relevant today, as many people are dealing with multiple challenges at once. From struggles in relationships and family life to health and financial pressures, Fraser said it can sometimes feel like problems arrive one after another without giving people a chance to catch their breath.

“It can feel like before you get through one thing, something else happens that you have to believe God for,” she said. “Sometimes our faith gets shaken by what we go through in life.”

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For Fraser, Same God is meant to remind listeners that even during overwhelming moments, God remains present and faithful. She hopes the song encourages people to keep moving forward, trusting that God can still provide strength and miracles when they’re needed most.

Fraser also credited her team, including Uncle G, Sean Keyes, and Adopta Scott, for helping bring the song to life and helping share the message with a wider audience.

The worship leader continues to use her platform to spread hope and faith through music and ministry. Fans can stream “Same God” now on digital platforms and follow Fraser online for updates about upcoming projects and messages of encouragement.

“I’m just a worshiper at heart,” Fraser said. “I love sharing the message of Jesus Christ to give people hope.”

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