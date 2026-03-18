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Her Story Madam CJ Walker: Grow Your Opportunities | Dr. Willie Jolley

Discover how Madam CJ Walker's pioneering spirit and business savvy paved the way for others to achieve their own dreams and aspirations.

Published on March 18, 2026

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Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today: “Her Story Madam CJ Walker: Grow Your Opportunities”

As we celebrate Women’s History Month, I want to share the success lessons we can learn from the life of Madam C.J. Walker. She started in the cotton fields of the South and worked hard and was promoted. How did she get promoted to cleaning people’s clothes in a washtub? Well, one day she made a decision that changed her life. She said she was done with that. She decided to start a business helping Black women to grow their hair. Many people told her she was making a big mistake, but she refused to listen. She went on to create a multimillion-dollar business and become the first Black woman millionaire and made a number of other women wealthy in the process. Madam Walker said the secret to her success was, “Do not sit down and wait for opportunity to come to you.at speaks to mindset and how you must develop a positive mindset in order to win. 


Decide to get up and make your opportunities happen for yourself.” So if you’re not happy where you are, you can decide to change. Don’t wait. Move now. Move right on your dreams. This can change your life.

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