Top 100 March Madness Group Names To Use
- Clever names add personality and humor to your bracket group.
- Names span basketball themes, puns, pop culture, and more.
- The right name can make your group stand out and spark laughs.
Top 100 March Madness Group Names To Use
March Madness is here, and it’s time to bring the excitement, competition, and a little bit of humor to your bracket group!
Whether you’re a seasoned bracketologist or just in it for the fun, choosing the perfect group name is a slam dunk way to set the tone.
A clever or quirky name can add personality to your competition, spark some laughs, and make your group stand out.
Get ready to channel your inner court jester or basketball genius, because the right name is just as important as your picks!
Take a look below at the Top 100 March Madness Group Names To Use.
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Basketball-Themed Names
- Full-Court Fools
- Bracket Busters Anonymous
- Dunk Dynasty
- Hoop Dreams
- Madness Maniacs
- Net Results
- Swish Squad
- Alley-Oops and Airballs
- March Mayhem
- The Final Fourcast
Punny Names
- Hoop, There It Is
- Bracketology 101
- Nothing But Net
- Slam Dunk Junkies
- Madness to the Max
- Fast Break Fiasco
- Rebound Rebels
- Hoopsters United
- March Sadness Survivors
- Bracketology Bros
Pop Culture-Inspired Names
- Hoops, I Did It Again
- Game of Zones
- Space Jammed
- The Fast and the Flurrious
- Stranger Swishes
- Breaking Brackets
- The Hoopfather
- Swishin’ Impossible
- Dunkin’ Donuts
- The Office Pool
Funny and Quirky Names
- Airball Enthusiasts
- Bench Warmers
- Layup Legends
- Bracket Wreckers
- Cinderella’s Slippers
- The Underdog Uprising
- Foul Play
- The Shot Clock Shockers
- Court Jesters
- The Traveling Violations
Competitive Names
- Bracket Bosses
- The Slam Squad
- Net Warriors
- The Full-Court Press
- Hoop Hustlers
- The Rebound Kings/Queens
- The Dunkin’ Dominators
- March to Victory
- The Final Four Fanatics
- The Clutch Players
School Spirit Names
- Mascot Madness
- Alma Mater Mayhem
- Rivalry Ruckus
- Campus Chaos
- College Hoops Crew
- Fight Song Fanatics
- The Student Section
- March Mascot Mania
- School Spirit Squad
- The Alumni All-Stars
Underdog-Inspired Names
- Cinderella’s Story
- The Giant Slayers
- Upset City
- The 16-Seed Dreamers
- Bracket Breakers
- The Comeback Kids
- Underdog Uprising
- The Dark Horses
- The Long Shots
- The Miracle Makers
Witty and Sarcastic Names
- Bracket? I Hardly Know It!
- My Bracket’s Already Busted
- I Should’ve Picked Chalk
- One Shining Moment (of Regret)
- The Bracketologists
- March Misery
- The Overthinkers
- The Coin Flip Crew
- The “I Googled It” Gang
- The Blind Picks
Pop Culture Mashups
- Swish and Shout
- Madness in the Multiverse
- Hoops and Dreams
- The Bracket Avengers
- Dunkin’ Dragons
- The Hoop Troop
- The Swishers of Oz
- The Bracket Benders
- The Hoop Hooligans
- The Slamtastic Four
Random and Fun Names
- The Buzzer Beaters
- Hoop Hopes and Dreams
- The Madness Makers
- The Court Kings/Queens
- The Net Navigators
- The Hoopsters
- The Bracket Bandits
- The Dunk Squad
- The Swish Society
- The March Marvels
These names are sure to bring some fun and energy to your March Madness group! Let me know if you’d like help narrowing it down or customizing a name for your group!
Top 100 March Madness Group Names To Use was originally published on 1075thefan.com