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How To Make The Most of Every Day | Dr Willie Jolley

Maximize your daily impact with these proven strategies from motivational speaker Dr. Willie Jolley.

Published on April 1, 2026

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Source: Reach Media / Radio One Digital

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today: “How To Make The Most of Every Day”

I want to tell you what I’m personally doing to keep my enthusiasm upbeat, even in these challenging times. Every morning when I wake up, the first thing I do is say thank you. Oh, yes, I do. I say, “Thank you, God, for another day.” Then I take time to pray and give some praise to God for another day. After that, I go to the bathroom, brush my teeth, and get something good in me. I’m not talking about food, but good thoughts and affirmations. I feed my mind with the pure, the powerful, and the positive. Then I get my body moving with some exercise. I turn on the radio and listen to my cell phone radio on the praise. Then I get going with all the other things.


When I get to the office, I talk to my staff and say, “Okay, we got to do our chant: I’m healthy, I’m wealthy, I’m happy, I’m whole, I’m blessed and highly favored.” After that, I get productive. I want you to do the same. I want you to be encouraged to make the most of every day because your day is a blessing. So, make the most of this blessing. 

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