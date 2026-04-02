Listen Live
Close
Get Up!

Push The Rock | Dr Willie Jolley

Overcome obstacles and push past your limits with the wisdom of Dr. Willie Jolley's 'Push The Rock'.

Published on April 2, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley 2.0 Graphics
Source: Reach Media / Radio One Digital

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today: “Push The Rock”

The comeback tip for today is a story about a stockbroker who was on the brink of a nervous breakdown. He was sent to a cabin owned by a friend to rest. He arrived late and quickly fell asleep. In the middle of the night, he was awakened by a voice that said, “Push the rock.” He opened the door and saw a big boulder on the lawn, which he hadn’t noticed when he arrived. The next morning, he tried to push the rock but couldn’t move it. After weeks of pushing the rock daily, he cried out, “I failed. I didn’t move the rock.” The voice he had heard earlier responded, “I know. It was your job to push the rock. It’s my job to move it.”


He returned to work with stronger faith and a stronger body from pushing that rock. He went back to his office with a winning attitude and a mindset focused on achieving more. I encourage you to go forth and push, realizing that your job is to push, and it’s often God’s job to move the rock. This is Dr. Willie Jolly. Do your job. Have a great day, and remember, your best is yet to come.

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Related Tags

Dr. Willie Jolley

More from Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell
Health  |  Jazmyn Summers

Cynthia Bailey, Toya Johnson, Shay Johnson: Fibroid Nightmares & Hope

Marquis Gold and Fresh Stop Worship GUMEC Interview Graphic
4:26
Get Up!  |  Nia Noelle

The Miracle Behind Marquis Gold and Fresh Start Worship’s “You Are”

The Secret Between Us
4:19
Get Up!  |  egmasylne

Cast of The Secret Between Us Talks Family Secrets, Forgiveness, and Redemption

Ericaism GUMEC
4:22
Ericaism  |  Nia Noelle

Bible Study | Ericaism

TV One Presents The 6th Annual URBAN ONE HONORS: Best In Black - Inside - Arrivals
Entertainment  |  Tori Jay

Join the LoveErica.com Community: Music, Ministry and Motivation

Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close