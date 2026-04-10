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How To Develop The Heart of A Leader | Dr Willie Jolley

Cultivate compassion, integrity, and vision to become a transformative leader, as Dr. Willie Jolley shares insightful strategies.

Published on April 10, 2026

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Source: Reach Media / Radio One Digital

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today: “How To Develop The Heart of A Leader”

We’ve been talking about growing yourself so you can grow your future and your finances. I’ve been sharing principles from my business TED Talk entitled “How to Turn Your Setbacks into Comebacks with an Attitude of Excellence.” One of those principles is that you must develop the leader within.


How do you do that? You must keep in mind the concept that your input determines your output. Garbage in, garbage out. Good stuff in, good stuff out. So, you’ve got to fill yourself up with the pure, the powerful, and the positive. Be careful—oh, so very careful—about what you allow into your eye gate, your ear gate, and your heart gate. What are you watching on television? What are you listening to? Is it encouraging you, uplifting you, inspiring you, or is it something that tells you you’re not worthy of the great things God has blessed you to do? You’ve got to fill yourself up with the pure, the powerful, and the positive.

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