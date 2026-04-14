The 3rd Annual Lilies on the Green Golf Tournament Event Chair, Mrs. Serita Jakes

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DALLAS, April 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Distinctively Her, a division of the T.D. Jakes Foundation founded by Mrs. Serita A. Jakes, author, speaker, and leader in women’s empowerment, will host the 3rd Annual Lilies on the Green Golf Tournament on Thursday, April 16, 2026, at Bear Creek Golf Club in Dallas, Texas. This year’s tournament is proudly supported by Gold Sponsors HR Media & Co and the American Care Foundation, whose leadership investment underscores a shared commitment to expanding opportunity and educational access for young ladies in the Dallas community.

With the theme “Tee Up for a Great Cause!” the tournament will bring together community leaders, corporate partners, and supporters for an inspiring day on the green benefiting the next generation of young ladies through scholarships and leadership development.

Lilies on the Green supports the nationally recognized Distinctively Debutantes Program, which mentors young ladies ages 10 to 17 through a transformative journey focused on academic achievement, character, leadership, etiquette, financial literacy, and life skills.

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This year’s tournament will be led by Mrs. Serita Jakes as Event Chair and will feature former Dallas Cowboys team captain and 10-year NFL veteran Barry Church serving as Co-Chair. Participants can look forward to a full day of tournament excitement, including a Million Dollar Shootout, a Hole-In-One Car Prize, a Silent Auction, and more. Registration is available for individuals and teams, with tournament play formatted as a 4-Man Scramble.

“Our mission is to educate, empower, and expand horizons for young ladies,” said Mrs. Serita A. Jakes, Founder of Distinctively Her and Event Chair. “Lilies on the Green is an opportunity for our community to come together and invest directly in the promise and potential of our debutantes.”

The Foundation’s goal is to provide scholarship support of up to $10,000 for each of its 50 Core Debutantes, helping create meaningful pathways to higher education and long-term success.

“Lilies on the Green reflects what we believe at the T.D. Jakes Foundation,” said Kelley Cornish, President and CEO. “When we invest in young ladies, we invest in stronger families, stronger communities, and a more equitable future.”

The 2026 tournament is further strengthened by a distinguished Host Committee that includes Patricia Adams-Williams, Founder and President of the American Care Foundation; Damien Diggs, Partner at Winston & Strawn LLP; Dr. Cheryl Polote-Williamson, Editor-in-Chief of Cheryl Magazine; Coach Lunda Wells, Tight Ends Coach for the Dallas Cowboys; and DeNita Lacking-Quinn, Minority Business Development Director at Balfour Beatty. Together, these respected leaders represent business, media, sports, and community advocacy sectors committed to advancing opportunities for young ladies.

The 3rd Annual Lilies on the Green Golf Tournament Event Chair, Mrs. Serita Jakes was originally published on praiserichmond.com