Dr. Ian Smith: Why Protein Matters Daily

Protein is the building block of the body, supporting immune, muscle, and other systems.

Most people only eat about 30% of the protein they need daily for basic health.

Increase protein intake, especially for building muscle, to 0.7-1 gram per pound of body weight.

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Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell turned the spotlight on protein during the latest Healthy Ever After segment, as Dr. Ian Smith, author of “The Last 15,” broke down why this often-misunderstood nutrient is so critical for everyday health.



Erica opened by calling protein “one of the most important nutrients your body needs, but many people still don’t fully understand.” Dr. Ian agreed and went back to basics. “Protein is huge. It’s really the building block of our body. It’s what our body is based on,” he explained.

He detailed how protein supports nearly every system in the body. “It helps support our immune system… It’s important for muscles. That’s how we build muscles, that’s how we repair our muscles,” he said. Protein also plays a key role in hormones and enzymes, including insulin, which many diabetics struggle with. In fact, Dr. Ian emphasized, “Every cell in your body in some way relies on protein to work properly.” From lifting weights, to building muscle, to healing wounds and sickness, “they all need protein.”



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When Erica asked how much protein the average person should get, Dr. Ian said most of us are falling short. “Not enough of us are eating enough protein… Most people are probably only eating about 30% of what they need,” he noted. He called protein a “power nutrient.”

For basic health, Dr. Ian recommends roughly 0.3 grams of protein per pound of body weight. “If you’re 100 pounds, 0.3 grams is about 33 grams of protein on a daily basis… not for the week, on a daily basis,” he stressed.



However, for those trying to increase muscle mass—including women and older adults—he suggests more. “You need about 0.7 to 1 gram of protein per pound,” he said. In simple terms, “If you weigh 100 pounds, you should eat between 70 to 100 grams of protein per day if you’re trying to build your muscle.”



Erica then asked about the best sources of protein, mentioning that she uses pea protein in her morning smoothies and leans on chicken and broccoli after the gym. Dr. Ian reassured listeners they don’t have to live on red meat and steak.



“Lean chicken without the skin, fish is a great source, particularly salmon because it also has omega-3 fatty acids,” he said. He also highlighted plant-based options like chickpeas, lentils, beans, and other legumes, plus yogurt and eggs.

He urged listeners to start their day with 20 to 30 grams of protein every morning. Many people, he warned, eat too many carbs in the morning and not enough protein, even though “protein makes you feel full longer and helps to stabilize your blood sugars.”

Erica closed by thanking him: “We love you putting us on game to everything to do with our health.” Dr. Ian invited listeners to stay connected at DrIanSmith.com or on Instagram @dr.iansmith.