Gold medalist Simone Biles Inaugurates Signature restaurant at IAH

Source: Tim Clayton / Getty

Black PR Wire) HOUSTON – Gymnastics legend Simone Biles officially unveiled her signature restaurant, Taste of Gold, at George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) on Tuesday, March 24.

The upscale café, located in Terminal A near Gate A8, features décor inspired by the gymnast’s iconic career. . “As a frequent traveler, I am thrilled to partner with Athlete Playermaker Group to help create a place for people to relax and share meals during their travels through my hometown airport,” said Simone Biles. “Whether you’re a fan of gymnastics, football or any sport, or just hungry for something yummy before or after your flight, I’d like to welcome you to Taste of Gold the way fans have welcomed me into their hearts over my career.”

Taste of Gold offers a variety of sandwiches, salads and shareables, including Biles’ personal favorite, “Simone’s Skewers” with chicken, steak, shrimp and vegetable options, as well as a selection of desserts. Airport restaurant specialists Athlete Playmaker Group designed the custom menu in line with other restaurant-and-bar experiences they’ve co-created with tier-one athletes in terminals nationwide.

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“Airports are the front door to a city, but too often feel interchangeable,” said Athlete Playmaker co-founder Derek Missimo of debuting airport dining concepts alongside legendary athletes Dirk Nowitzki, Marty Turco, Bruce Smith and more. “Taste of Gold supports our goal of creating places that feel familiar and local, without sacrificing quality, speed or consistency.”

The facility provides multiple televisions around its bar for watching sporting events. It also features original 3D art by Texas designer Jody Dodson, including hand-crafted and painted wood, with gold embellishments accenting Biles’s leotard.

“The opening of Taste of Gold marks a defining moment for our concessions program,” said Francisco Cuellar, chief commercial development officer for Houston Airports. “To have a global icon like Simone Biles choose Bush Airport for her first restaurant speaks to the strength of this platform and the millions of passengers we serve each year. Taste of Gold captures Houston’s spirit—excellence, energy and ambition—and it raises the bar for what passengers can expect when they travel through IAH.”

Taste of Gold is now open, operating daily from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Gold medalist Simone Biles Inaugurates Signature restaurant at IAH was originally published on praiserichmond.com