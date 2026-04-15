Jonathan McReynolds Releases Brand New Album “CLOSER (LIVE IN CHICAGO)”

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Nashville, TN) – March 27, 2026 – GRAMMY, Dove, & Stellar Award-winning gospel singer/songwriter, Jonathan McReynolds releases a brand new album today, Closer (Live in Chicago). Recorded live in his hometown of Chicago, the 13-track project captures the raw emotion, spiritual depth, and musical innovation that have made McReynolds one of the most trusted voices in inspirational music. Closer (Live in Chicago) is available now wherever music is sold and streamed.

﻿Closer is Jonathan McReynolds’ most personal and spiritually centered project to date. A deeply personal body of work, CLOSER serves as an honest reflection of McReynolds’ spiritual journey—an invitation for listeners to pursue a deeper relationship with God. It is an honest journey of pursuing God and getting closer to Him. The album echoes the beloved sincerity of Make Room while ushering in a bold new era of sound. Jonathan fuses 80s pop, acoustic soul, and worship into a modern nostalgia that feels both familiar and revolutionary, proving once again why he remains one of the most trusted voices in inspirational music.

Anchored in transparency, brilliant songwriting, and emotional maturity, Closer reflects where Jonathan is today—spiritually, creatively, and purposefully. Featuring standout collaborations with Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Tim Bowman Jr., Jordan Welch, and Jamal Roberts, the project feels communal yet deeply intimate. At its core, Closer is more than music; it’s a declaration and an invitation—to lean in, evolve, and experience Jonathan McReynolds at his most sincere and most inspired.

﻿Follow Jonathan McReynolds on social media by using the handle @JonMcReynolds.

CLOSER TRACK LIST

1. Echo

2. About Your Love

3. Emoji ft. Jordan G. Welch

4. Still ft. Jamal Roberts

5. Aane ft. Team Eternity Ghana

6. Own Advice

7. Calling My Name

8. Closer ft. Tasha Cobbs Leonard

9. [Even] Closer

10. Verified ft. Joe L., Jabari Johnson, & Enrique Holmes

11. One Good God

12. Hallelujah ft. Tim Bowman Jr.

13. New Normal (Live)

Jonathan McReynolds Releases Brand New Album “CLOSER (LIVE IN CHICAGO)” was originally published on praiserichmond.com