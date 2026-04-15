Listen Live
Close
Music

Kierra Sheard to perform at Andrew Shannon Gospel Weekend

Kierra Sheard Kelly to perform at Andrew Shannon Gospel Music Weekend Celebration in Newport News, Virginia

Published on April 15, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

39th Annual Stellar Awards - Show
Source: Mindy Small / Getty

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Kierra Sheard-Kelly is set to perform during the Andrew Shannon Gospel Music Weekend Celebration.

Grammy-nominated and award-winning national recording artist, Kierra Sheard-Kelly, will perform during the celebration at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 13th, 2026 at New Beech Grove Baptist Church.

She is a gospel singer, songwriter, fashion designer, actress, entrepreneur, author and creative director. She is also the daughter of gospel singer Karen Clark Sheard and Bishop John Drew Sheard, Sr. and granddaughter of gospel choral director Mattie Moss Clark.

Sheard-Kelly is set to perform at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 13th. She will be singing her award-winning hit songs “Something Has To Break” and “It Keeps Happening To Me.”

The concert will include Special Guests Maurice Yancey and One Accord, New Beech Grove Baptist Church Praise Team and Pentecostal Followers of Christ Church Choir.

Kierra Sheard Kelly to perform at Andrew Shannon Gospel Music Weekend Celebration in Newport News, Virginia was originally published on praiserichmond.com

More from Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell
NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament - Final Four - Phoenix
2 Items
Lifestyle  |  Get Up!

Azzi Fudd Reflects on Faith, Baptism, and a Life-Changing Draft Moment

News  |  Christopher Smith

FBI File Reveals Truth of Melania Trump-Epstein Connection

Celebrity  |  Jason Lee

Ashlee Jenae: Influencer Had Massive Fight With Fiancé Before Mysterious Death, Resort Staff Had To Separate Couple

Ericaism GUMEC
Syndicated  |  Get Up!

Ericaism: Live Past Your Feelings and Trust God’s Truth

TV One Presents The 6th Annual URBAN ONE HONORS: Best In Black - Inside - Arrivals
Entertainment  |  Tori Jay

Join the LoveErica.com Community: Music, Ministry and Motivation

Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close