Men’s Master Summit: A Quiet Rise of a Transformative Movement

Source: The Belle Report / The Belle Report

Richmond, VA — April 15, 2026 — When the Men’s Master Summit first opened its doors in February 2025 at Virginia Union University’s Living and Learning Center, attendees arrived with curiosity and a willingness to explore new ideas. What they didn’t expect was the spark of a movement. By the end of that inaugural gathering, men were urging visionary founder Sheilah Belle—known widely as “The Belle”—to keep the momentum alive.

Eight months later, she did just that. A second summit followed, drawing even more men into the fold and reinforcing what many already sensed: something powerful was taking shape. Fast forward to Saturday, April 11, 2026, the Men’s Master Summit returned once again and this time with deeper roots, a stronger foundation, and a growing reputation as a transformative space for men seeking connection, clarity, and community.

With attendance now approaching 100, The Belle is confident the Summit is evolving into something far greater than she imagined. “We are on the right track and onto something bigger than we can see,” she says. Many agree. Thanks to a strong partnership with Virginia Union University and its president, Dr. Hakim J. Lucas, the Summit has become a highly anticipated gathering for men across the region.

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“This is a non‑competitive space where men can finally exhale and simply be among people who understand the weight they carry every single day,” The Belle explains.

What began as a local initiative has quickly expanded its reach. Men now travel from neighboring states to participate in this one‑day experience—leaving renewed, refreshed, and, perhaps most importantly, seen and heard.

The April Summit featured a keynote address, panel discussions, breakout sessions, lunch, and robust networking—all centered on supporting, elevating, and empowering men to pursue better outcomes for themselves, their families, and their communities.

“It was a phenomenal opportunity to share ideas, testimonies, and stories, and to receive information that plants seeds for stronger, more cohesive communities,” says community activist Jonathan Davis. “From financial literacy to becoming more effective change makers, this Summit continues to be a powerful vehicle for connection.”

This year’s keynote speaker was gospel recording artist Mervin Mayo, joined by an impressive roster of facilitators and panelists including Kym Grinnage, Pierre Campbell, Dr. Hakim J. Lucas, Tracey Muhammad, Jonathan Davis, Dr. Ronald Thornhill, Earnest Porter, Apostle Erique Pascal, Minister Glenn Davis, Dr. Fred Scott, Pastor David Fitzgerald, Pastor Larry Miles, Shamel Whittaker, Bishop Joel Brown, and others.

A pivotal force behind the Summit’s seamless flow was Micah “Bam‑Bamm” White, whose facilitation blended grace, grit, humor, and spiritual sensitivity. “To be used by the spirit in such a moment, in a room with so many powerful men willing to be vulnerable and transparent, was humbling,” he reflects. “I look forward to being in the room again in October.”

With the Summit’s impact continuing to grow, The Belle is excited to announce the 4th Men’s Master Summit, scheduled for Saturday, October 10, 2026, once again at Virginia Union University. This upcoming gathering will also introduce a new tradition: the inaugural Men’s Master Summit Man of the Year Award.

“We are super excited about this,” The Belle shares.

Thanks to the 2026 Sponsors

Virginia Union University LIQUID, Inc,. LEGACY BUILDERS Real Estate Group, Next Church RVA, Pastor David and Cara Fitzgerald, Anthem HealthKeepers Plus, LuvLuv Media, LLC., The Belle Report and FOURDEEP.

A Special Thank You to Virginia Union University; VUU President Hakim J. Lucas, Ph. D, Ida Jones and the Events Team.

A huge Than You to our team, B Kore Crew, Carol Davis, Renada Lewis, Carrie Warwick, Anita Pouncey, Flora Moore, Randa Jackson, Monica Lucas, Runda Harris, The Belle Report, Rev. JT Logan and FOURDEEP.

About the Men’s Master Summit

The Men’s Master Summit was born from the vision of Sheilah Belle—radio personality, author, minister, and inspirational speaker. Recognizing the growing instability in families and the uncertainty many young men face about identity and purpose, The Belle sought to create a space for restoration, clarity, and empowerment.

“We are living in a time where families lack stability and young men are no longer clear on what it means to be a man,” she says. “To help our men stop losing themselves to a society that no longer prioritizes them, a radical structural reset is needed—one that strengthens them mentally, emotionally, physically, and spiritually. My hope is that the Men’s Master Summit can spark that conversation and help both emerging and seasoned men reconnect with the resources they need.”

Men’s Master Summit: A Quiet Rise of a Transformative Movement was originally published on praiserichmond.com