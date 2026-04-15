Introducing THE QUARTET COLLECTIVE with Zacardi Cortez and more

Source: Erika Goldring / Getty

Houston, TX — THE QUARTET COLLECTIVE is officially unveiled! They are a new Gospel supergroup uniting four voices and generations on a mission to honor the heritage of Gospel quartets while advancing its sound for a global audience. Zacardi Cortez, Darnell Williams, Edwrin Sutton, and Keon Harrison are the GRAMMY® nominated and Stellar Award-winning distinctive voices who make up The Quartet Collective. This group is a first-of-its-kind, quartet–inspired collaborative effort from the four celebrated voices whose artistry spans church culture, radio charts, and epic viral moments.

The group is preparing an album produced by Darnell Williams to be released by Black Smoke Music Worldwide.

“Quartet has always been the engine of Gospel music, but this is the first Gospel quartet supergroup of its kind—four commanding voices, one unified sound, and songs built to shake the church and the culture,” states Kerry Douglas, Owner of Black Smoke Music Worldwide. “This is history in harmony, and we’re honored to bring it to the world.”

Meet The Quartet Collective Voices:

Love Music? Get more! Join the Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Zacardi Cortez is a 2X GRAMMY® nominee and 3-time Stellar Award-winning artist. Zacardi is a church-bred power tenor with elastic range, fearless modulation, and signature ad-libs that turn strong songs into show-stopping praise breaks. Zacardi is one of Gospel music’s most notable voices, who delivers soul-stirring, unforgettable live moments. Zacardi’s single “Work It Out For Me” recently hit #1 on the Billboard Gospel Airplay Chart.

Darnell Williams is the frontman of the award-winning group The Williams Singers. He is a 4-time Stellar Award nominee widely credited with helping to revolutionize Quartet music, blending traditional quartet with contemporary R&B/hip-hop and testimonial songwriting. Darnell is a silky, R&B-leaning tenor with immaculate pocket, crisp runs, and intuitive arranger’s instincts threading classic quartet emotion through modern grooves.

Edwrin Sutton is a singer/songwriter who was introduced to the Gospel industry in 2021 with his debut single “I Hear Rain,” which peaked at #32 on the Gospel BDS Radio Chart. He is an expressive tenor whose debut album, THE REVIVAL, debuted at #23 on the Billboard Top Gospel Albums chart and #5 on the Top Gospel Album Sales chart. Sutton’s pen is marked by scripture-rich storytelling and memorable hooks. He fuses revival-ready lyrics with quartet call-and-response, crafting verses, bridges, and modulations that travel seamlessly from Sunday morning services to the radio airwaves.

Keon Harrison is a seasoned quartet singer with The Harrison Family who went viral in 2023 for a wedding performance of TEEKS’ “First Time.” Keon’s warm, resonant baritone lead vocal with authentic quartet coloring and storytelling vibrato creates an emotional core that anchors harmonies. His alliance with The Quartet Collective marks his introduction to mainstream Gospel.

The Quartet Collective is on cue to release their first single in May and an album later this year. Fans can expect quartet-driven harmonies, testimony-rich lyrics, hand-clapping rhythms, and spirit-stirring modulations delivered with contemporary polish – that’s the Quartet Collective’s way! Follow these gentlemen on social media and prepare for the sensational sounds of The Quartet Collective!

Introducing THE QUARTET COLLECTIVE with Zacardi Cortez and more was originally published on praiserichmond.com