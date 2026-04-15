“OG STORIES” Hosted by Music and Film Mogul Damon Dash

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NEW YORK – Apr 1, 2026 – BET today announced the greenlight of OG STORIES premiering spring 2026, a bold new original conversation series hosted by record executive, film producer, director, and actor Damon Dash. Rooted in BET’s pillars of community, culture, and connection, the unfiltered docuseries gives voice to the OGs, the cultural architects, street legends, and self-made bosses who built empires from nothing. Through cinematic visuals and candid, character-driven conversations, Dash builds with those who’ve walked the walk, creating a space where game is given, not sold. From surviving the trenches to breaking generational curses, OG STORIES captures the mindset, moments, and blueprint of those who’ve shaped culture and the communities connected to it.

Damon Dash is a music and film mogul best known as the co-founder of Roc-A-Fella Records and a pioneer in hip-hop entrepreneurship. From shaping the careers of cultural icons to building independent platforms across music, film, fashion, and media, Dash continues to lead with vision, hustle, and fearlessness, always on his own terms.

“I want to thank BET, Louis Carr and Brian Rikuda for believing in the vision and giving this show a home,” said Damon Dash. “OG STORIES is really MY Paid in Full, a depiction of real life and real people I know. These are friends and peers who lived this, built something out of nothing, and earned the lessons that come with it. This series is about telling those stories the way they actually happened.”

In OG STORIES, Damon Dash sits down with the only circle he can understand: people who know how to be bosses. OG Stories is a raw and real conversation series where cultural architects, hustlers-turned-entrepreneurs, and street legends drop timeless game.



OG STORIES is created and directed by Damon Dash. Executive producers are The Dash Group LLC and Jason Harvey, with Nicolette Durham serving as associate producer. Josh Pyzynski serves as director of photography. Music supervision is led by Damon Dash and Nicolette Durham. Audio post-production engineering is handled by Eric Hoegemeyer. The series is edited by Josh Pyzynski, Pierre Adams, Michael Coleman, Julian Ramirez, and Molly Menchen.

“OG STORIES” Hosted by Music and Film Mogul Damon Dash was originally published on praiserichmond.com