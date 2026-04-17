RFK Jr. Confronted Over Statement That Black Children Should Be ‘Re-Parented’ Because They’re All On ADHD Meds

Source: Heather Diehl / Getty

I don’t know who needs to hear this, but a federal administration full of proud white nationalists has no business taking it upon itself to assess Black health, the needs of Black children or that of the Black community in general.

Actually, I know exactly who needs to hear this: Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

On Thursday, RFK Jr. testified before the House Ways and Means Committee, where he boasted his office’s many MAHA accomplishments, which, apparently, we’re just supposed to take the existence of at face value. During his testimony, he was confronted by Rep. Terri Sewell (D-Ala.) over something he said two years ago, regarding Black children and how they need to be stripped away from their Black parents — or “re-parented” as he put it — if they’ve been put on ADHD medication.

RFK responded to Sewell’s questioning the only way a member of the Trump administration does when confronted with their bigoted, ignorant and otherwise absurd ramblings: he denied ever saying what he provably said.

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“In a 2024 podcast interview, you suggested that Black children on ADHD medication should be ‘re-parented.’ You said: ‘Every Black kid is now just standard put on Adderall, SSRIs, benzos, which are known to induce violence,’ and that those children are going to have to go somewhere to get ‘re-parented,’” Sewell said. “Have you ever ‘re-parented,’ or parented, a Black child?”

“I don’t even know what that phrase means, and I doubt that I said it,” he replied.

“It’s just a yes or no answer,” Sewell shot back.

“I doubt that I said that phrase,” RFK said. “No. Not gonna answer something that I didn’t say.”

“You absolutely said it,” Sewell insisted, to which Kennedy declared, “I’d like to hear the recording.”

I mean, these people aren’t even good at gaslighting.

RFK really sat there with a straight face and said, “I’d like to hear the recording,” with the confidence of a man who has no idea there was an easily accessible recording that indisputably shows he said what he said.

“My Peace Corps program is going to be wellness farms, rehabilitation facilities that I’m gonna start in rural areas all over the country, where people—any American—can go for free,” Kennedy said in 2024. “Psychiatric drugs, which every Black kid is now just standard put on—Adderall, SSRIs, benzos, which are known to induce violence—and those kids are gonna have a chance to go somewhere and get re-parented, to live in a community where there’ll be no cell phones, no screens, you’ll actually have to talk to people.”

According to the National Library of Medicine, Black children are statistically less likely to receive an ADHD diagnosis, less likely to receive ADHD medication, and more likely to discontinue the medication when they do receive it, compared to their white counterparts. It’s unclear where RFK was even getting it from that Black kids are disproportionately put on ADHD meds. let alone his assertion that “every Black kid” is put on these medications as a new “standard.”

What is clear is that the white man President Donald Trump tapped to serve as the nation’s highest health authority, wanted to take Black children out of their homes and away from their parents based on racist non-statistics he pulled directly out of his ass.

Mind you, this is far from the first time Kennedy publicly dabbled in medical racism. We’re talking about the same RFK Jr. who once argued that Black people don’t need white people’s vaccine schedule due to our super negro immune systems, and suggested that Black people would be immune to racism if we were better “educated.”

Perhaps RFK and the rest of Trump’s obnoxiously white regime should just STFU about Black people entirely.

We are tired.

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RFK Jr. Confronted Over Statement That Black Children Should Be ‘Re-Parented’ Because They’re All On ADHD Meds was originally published on newsone.com