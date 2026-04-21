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Why Financial Education Matters

On today’s “Wake Up & Win” segment on Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell, Dr. Willie Jolley said this next minute could change your life and your family’s life for generations. For more than 20 years, he has interviewed millionaire after millionaire and billionaire after billionaire on his “Willie Jolly Wealthy Way” show and podcast, gathering lessons on how money really works.

As we celebrate Financial Literacy Month, Dr. Jolley shared insights from his new book, “Rich Is Good, Wealthy Is Better.” Before anything else, he asked a simple question: What is financial literacy?

What Financial Literacy Really Is

Financial literacy, he explained, is learning how money works and how to make it work for you. In wealth building, financial literacy is not optional, it is essential. Many people, he noted, grew up like he did, being told to go to school, get a good education, get a job, and save money. He was never taught about investing and never heard real conversations about building wealth through ownership.

From Guarding Money To Growing Money

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Financial literacy teaches you how to think about money in a new way. It moves you from only guarding what you have to growing what you have. It gives you a mindset that helps you make good financial decisions over and over again. That mindset is what turns income into assets and assets into long-term wealth.

A Daily Commitment To Learn

Dr. Jolley challenged listeners to commit to learning something new about money every day this month. Each small lesson can help you get closer to financial freedom and generational impact. He reminded the audience that rich is good, but wealthy is so much better.

He closed by inviting listeners to visit WinWithWilly.com for more information on his new book and other tools to help you grow yourself and your wealth.