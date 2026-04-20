Faith Walk: Get Your Strength Up

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Strength In The Day Of Adversity

In today’s Faith Walk on Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell, Erica opened with one of her father’s favorite scriptures: “If you faint in the day of adversity, your strength is small.” She shared how her father modeled strength both spiritually and physically, lifting weights, drinking protein shakes, and even challenging young men at the gym.

Watching him taught her that being able to carry weight is a spiritual and natural truth. Carrying the weight of what you are going through with the Lord’s strength does not mean you will avoid adversity—it often means the opposite.

How God Builds Real Strength

Erica reminded listeners that when you ask God to make you strong, you will face situations that actually build your strength. When you ask for peace, you will likely encounter things that disturb your peace. Remembering this changes how you face hardship.

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Instead of asking, “God, why did you leave me?” you can trust that if He promised never to leave, the problem has a purpose.

“Your Faith Ain’t Never Small”

She connected this message to the Mary Mary song “Go Get It,” quoting the line, “Your faith ain’t never small, that’s what brought you this far.” With your dreams, your prayers, and your God, she said, He will take you where you need to go. Everybody has a season, and if you have been working and waiting, this could be yours.

Her encouragement was clear: cry if you must, hurt if you must, but get your strength up. You do not have to rely on your own strength because you can stand on the strength of the Lord.

Guard Your Mind And Your Confession

Erica warned against giving the enemy a front-row seat in your life by letting him whisper lies about God during your storm. What you say to yourself about yourself is everything. Even more powerful is what you say to yourself about your God.

She urged listeners to stop being surprised when God moves. Instead, build so much hope and faith that when victory comes, you can boldly say, “I knew He would, because He’s that kind of God.”

Finally, she challenged everyone to change their posture from “woe is me” to “my turn is coming, and I’m going to praise Him loud.” Your strength is not small—so get your strength up.