Erica Campbell Talks Fake Outrage

Constant offense often stems from fake outrage over other people's business, rather than real issues.

Unresolved offense can lead to rebellion against God's principles and a loss of contentment.

Outrage without loving action is just noise; true change requires prayer, conversation, and real steps.

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Living In A Hyper‑Offended Culture

In her latest “Ericaism” on Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell, Erica tackles what she calls our age of constant offense. She says people now live “unnerved” by other people’s business that has nothing to do with them. Jokes, correction, and honest conversations all seem to trigger somebody. Erica points out that this outrage is often not even real; it is fake offense and fake outrage.

How Offense Opens The Door To Rebellion

Erica warns that offense does not stay small. It can grow into rebellion against God’s principles and directives. She explains that seducing spirits work through discontentment. We sometimes get worked up over situations that are not ours, then let that discontent pull us out of alignment with God. She reminds listeners that Scripture calls us to learn contentment in all things, not to live constantly irritated.

Outrage Without Action Helps No One

Erica uses a recent example where a pastor’s comments to musicians went viral. Social media exploded with anger, even though the pastor and musicians actually had a relationship and were fine. The world was outraged, but most people never called, checked, or prayed for anyone involved. She challenges listeners: if your offense does not lead to loving correction, conversation, prayer, or real action, it is just noise. Simply reposting something you dislike without doing anything about it does not change a thing.

When Correction Meets Cynical Offense

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Erica shares that she has tried to lovingly correct people in her own church and met deep, cynical offense. Some responded as if they had been “waiting” to be hurt, instead of owning their actions. She says she now chooses to “shake the dust” off her feet and walk away when someone insists on staying in foolishness. Her uncle used to say, if you know someone is ignorant, you put them in your “ignorant box” and stop expecting wisdom from them.

Guard Your Joy From Fake Outrage

Erica closes by urging listeners to protect their joy and peace. She notes how five minutes of offense in the morning can ruin a whole day if you let it. Constant discontentment leaves you open to rebellion and robs you of contentment in God. She calls everyone to stop feeding fake outrage that leads nowhere, and to respond with prayer, real action, and a heart that chooses peace.

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Erica Campbell’s Ericaism exposes fake outrage and shows how constant offense steals joy, fuels rebellion, and ignores real action.