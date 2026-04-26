Gallery: Black Hollywood Celebrates 'Joe Turner’s Come and Gone'
Red Carpet Rundown: Black Hollywood Showed Up And Showed Out For Joe Turner’s Come And Gone Opening Night
- Taraji P. Henson and Cedric the Entertainer headline the cast of the August Wilson play's revival.
- The red carpet featured fashion, cultural pride, and support from influential Black celebrities.
- The play is part of Wilson's American Century Cycle, honoring stories that shape Black identity.
Joe Turner’s Come and Gone opened in New York City on April 25, and Black Hollywood showed up and showed out.
Cameras caught LL Cool J and his wife Simone Smith, Tyler Perry, Meagan Good and Jonathan Majors, Eva Marcille, Kandi Burruss, Tiny Harris, Shamea Morton, Riley Burruss, Maya Boyd and more on the red carpet.
Even Michelle Obama dropped by the historic Broadway debut.
Joe Turner’s Come and Gone: Taraji P. Henson And Cedric The Entertainer Lead The Revival
Directed by four-time Emmy winner Debbie Allen, Joe Turner’s Come and Gone is playing at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre, the same theatre where the play premiered on Broadway in 1988. The revival brings August Wilson’s classic back to the stage with Taraji P. Henson and Cedric the Entertainer leading the cast.
Taraji plays Bertha Holly, while Cedric plays her husband, Seth Holly. The two stars arrived on the red carpet together. Taraji, known to serve the girls a look, did not miss her main character moment.
Styled by Kollin Carter, the DMV native wore a brown leather dress from Jagne. The strapless gown featured a sculpted bodice, layered leather detailing across the bust, and a floor-length skirt.
Cedric matched her fly. The legendary comedian and actor wore a gray double-breasted suit with a wide-brim hat, layered chains, a statement brooch, and detailed pocket squares.
Set in 1911, Joe Turner’s Come and Gone takes place in a Pittsburgh boarding house run by Seth and Bertha Holly. The home becomes a refuge for Black travelers navigating the Great Migration. Among them is Herald Loomis, a man searching for his lost wife and for the self he lost after seven years of illegal enslavement under Joe Turner.
Joe Turner’s Come and Gone: Black Hollywood Came Dressed For Opening Night
The work is the second play in Wilson’s American Century Cycle, and its history alone is enough to keep us locked in. But opening night gave us even more to love.
The red carpet had fashion, cultural pride, and the kind of support we love seeing from Black Hollywood. Joe Turner’s Come and Gone is a production that reminds us how far we have come, while honoring the stories that make us who we are. And on opening night, the stars understood the assignment.
Keep scrolling to see the red carpet looks we loved.
Maya Boyd
Maya Boyd, who plays Molly Cunningham in the play, arrived in a soft blush two-piece moment with delicate draping and a midriff cutout. She paired the look with a diamond necklace and full, natural curls that framed her face perfectly.
Eva Marcille
Eva Marcille arrived in a chartreuse green set with a structured high-neck top and flowing skirt. She finished the look with a black quilted clutch and a sleek updo that kept everything sharp.
Meagan Good & Jonathan Majors
Meagan Good and Jonathan Majors gave date night energy on the carpet. Meagan wore a red satin dress with a thigh-high slit, while Jonathan kept it relaxed in a textured jacket, black tee, and wide-leg pants.
Riley Burruss
Riley Burruss shimmered in a fitted floor-length black long-sleeve sequin gown we loved. The dress fit the young reality star like a glove. Rikey added big hair and a mini black handbag to complete her Broadway look.
LL Cool J & Simone Smith
LL Cool J and Simone Smith showed up coordinated in black. LL wore a leather jacket with a matching cap and sunglasses, while Simone paired a structured blazer, full skirt, bright pink nails, and a beret with statement hoops.
Kandi Burruss, Shamea Morton & Tiny Harris
Atlanta came through to slay! Kandi Burruss kept it sleek in a black sculptural dress with dramatic sleeves. Standing alongside her, Shamea Morton wore a fitted black embellished gown, while Tiny Harris leaned into bold prints with a leopard look and matching boots.
Red Carpet Rundown: Black Hollywood Showed Up And Showed Out For Joe Turner’s Come And Gone Opening Night was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
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