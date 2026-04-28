Love Talk: Why Patience is the Key to Lasting Relationships

Loving with patience gives our partners time to grow and change, just as we give our children.

Ending relationships quickly due to mistakes prevents us from working through issues and building deeper bonds.

Remembering God's endless patience with us inspires us to love our loved ones with the same grace.

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How Patience Transforms the Way We Love

Have you ever lost your patience with someone you deeply love? We all have. On a recent segment of Get Up! Mornings, Erica Campbell shared a powerful message during her “Love Talk.” She reminded our community about a simple but challenging truth. Love must be patient.

When we raise our children, we know they need time to grow. We give them grace when they make mistakes. Even as they grow into teenagers and young adults, we keep showing up for them. Erica reflects on how our mothers loved us with that same unwavering patience. But why is it so hard to show that same grace to our spouses?

Extending Grace to Your Partner

In romantic relationships, we often want instant change. We want to protect our hearts from feeling hurt or rejected. Sometimes, we adopt a quick “get it right or goodbye” mindset. But true love requires a different approach. If we can patiently love our children through their flaws, we must learn to extend that same grace to our partners.

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Scripture tells us clearly that love is patient. Before you figure out your finances, manage the in-laws, or settle your differences, you need patience. You must give yourselves time to work through the hard things. Beautiful marriages do not happen automatically. They take time, effort, and plenty of grace.

Marriage and long-term relationships require a deep commitment. Friends often share stories of late-night arguments and frustrations. You might even find yourself walking out the door in the middle of a disagreement. But walking away does not solve the root issues. Understanding that patience is a built-in part of the process changes everything. It allows you to pause, breathe, and communicate effectively.

The Ultimate Example of Patience

Think about how patient God has been with you. How many times has He given you room to grow? He forgives us when we do things our own way. He welcomes us back with mercy. When we remember God’s grace, it completely changes how we treat our loved ones. We are all humans, and loving without limits is not always easy. But it is the only way to build a love that lasts forever.

God gives us the strength to love His way. We will not get it right every single time. We will still make mistakes. But we must always try.

This week, challenge yourself to be truly patient with the people you say you love. The reward is a beautiful, unbreakable bond. When you grow together in love, you strengthen your family, empower your community, and create a legacy of grace. Join our community in celebrating the power of patient, enduring love.