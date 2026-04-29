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Faith Walking

Faith Walk: Expecting Great Things

Walking in Faith: Expecting Great Things in Every Season

Join our community as Erica Campbell shares her birthday Faith Walk, empowering voices to expect great things from God.

Published on April 29, 2026

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Embrace a Season of High Expectations

Birthdays give us a perfect moment to reflect on our journey. Recently, Erica Campbell celebrated her birthday on Get Up! Mornings with a deeply personal “Faith Walk” segment. As she navigates her fifties, she feels physically strong and spiritually renewed. More importantly, she carries a profound expectation for the future.

Many of us carry heavy burdens. We face unanswered questions and wait patiently for breakthroughs. However, Erica reminds us to reject anxiety completely. We cannot control tomorrow. Instead, we must put our full hope and confidence in God’s unwavering faithfulness. He healed us before, and He will heal us again. He provided clear instruction in the past, and He will guide our steps today.

Blessings Are Never Random

Sometimes, an unexpected blessing arrives right on time. A stranger offers help, or a sudden opportunity appears. People often call these moments random. Erica challenges this mindset directly. God is never passive. He is a deliberate, intentional provider. He knows exactly what you need and exactly when you need it.

When you understand this truth, you place your heart in a position of joyful expectation. Of course, stressful seasons still happen. Erica openly shared her own struggles with family legal battles and frustrating scammers. Our community knows exactly how draining these everyday challenges feel. When people act out, our first instinct might be frustration. Yet, true faith requires us to keep our hearts right before God. We must treat even the most difficult people with grace, trusting that God will handle them while He fiercely protects our families.

Keep Your Heart Right

You cannot do bad things and expect God to do great things. We must walk this inclusive journey together, supporting one another through prayer and genuine encouragement. God did not open doors for you just to slam them shut. He did not start a good work in you just to leave it unfinished.

Join our community today by stepping into your own season of great expectations. Trust God a thousand percent. Celebrate the milestones, lean on your faith, and watch Him do incredible things in your life. Keep your heart right, stay culturally connected, and walk forward in power.

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