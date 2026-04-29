Kevin Hart Tackles Parenting

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Black PR Wire) Audible recently announced Kids Make Me Angry, a new Audible Original from global entertainment superstar, entrepreneur, and author Kevin Hart, releasing June 4. This is Hart’s third project with Audible, following the success of The Decision: Overcoming Today’s BS for Tomorrow’s Success and Monsters and How to Tame Them. Part memoir, part parenting survival guide, and full of Kevin’s signature comedic storytelling, this deeply personal audiobook follows Hart’s 20+ year journey through fatherhood, from growing up with an absent father to becoming a deeply engaged parent of four children.

“I had no blueprint for being a dad, so I had to figure it out on my own,” said Kevin Hart. “And let me tell you, I wasn’t always perfect, but I showed up 100% of the time. In this Audible Original I am getting real about the last 21 years—the chaos, the lessons, the moments that broke me and built me back up. What’s important is that I showed up, continue to show up, and love my kids with all my HART!”

Kids Make Me Angry chronicles Hart’s evolution through eight transformative phases of parenthood—from early “Cluelessness,” where panic and preparation collide, to “The Runaway,” when learning to let go becomes the hardest lesson. With his signature blend of self-deprecating humor and raw vulnerability, Hart shares the moments that defined him as a father: teaching his four-year-old about consequences after finding stolen toys in her backpack, jumping fully clothed into a pool to rescue his son from a Power Wheels accident, navigating “the talk” with his teenagers, and watching his daughter become class valedictorian before sending her off to college.

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Growing up with an absent father, Hart saw parenthood as “the opportunity of a lifetime” to redefine what fatherhood meant. His mission: to break new ground so his kids could start their families on a stronger foundation, transforming the Hart name from one associated with absence into one defined by presence, love, and mentorship. Releasing two weeks ahead of Father’s Day, Kids Make Me Angry delivers a timely message: being a great father is about showing up consistently, not perfectly.

“Kevin Hart is a force in audio. His comedy, his timing, his raw honesty all come alive when he’s speaking directly to listeners,” said Kate Navin, Audible’s Head of Creative Development, North America. “The runaway success of his previous Audible projects proves what we already knew: our audience has an insatiable appetite for Kevin’s voice. With Kids Make Me Angry, he’s taking on his most personal subject yet, and delivering exactly the kind of unfiltered storytelling that keeps his fans coming back for more.”

Hart has built a devoted following on Audible with previous releases including his New York Times bestselling memoir I Can’t Make This Up: Life Lessons and his previous Audible Originals, which have earned tens of thousands of reviews and cemented his reputation as one of Audible’s most trusted storytellers. Kids Make Me Angry delivers exactly what his loyal audience craves: raw honesty wrapped in humor, now applied to his most vulnerable subject yet—the daily work of becoming the father he never had.

This title joins Audible’s robust slate of Audible Originals with top entertainment industry creatives including Jay Shetty’s Messy Love; Kenya Barris’ Big Age, starring Jenifer Lewis, Cedric the Entertainer, and Niecy Nash-Betts; Kerry Washington’s The Prophecy Season Two, starring Washington, Dulé Hill, and Giancarlo Esposito; and many more.

Kevin Hart Tackles Parenting was originally published on praiserichmond.com