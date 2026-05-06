The Year-to-Year Money Mindset | Wake Up & Win With Willie Jolley

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Empowering voices within our community means taking absolute control of our financial futures. We all strive to build wealth and leave a lasting legacy for the next generation. Dr. Willie Jolley recently shared a vital lesson on Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell. He continued his inspiring series on the five money mindsets from his acclaimed book, Rich is Good, Wealthy is Better.

After helping listeners move past the 30-day survival cycle, Dr. Jolley introduced the next financial level. He calls this the “year-to-year money mindset.”

Understanding the Year-to-Year Money Mindset

People with a year-to-year mindset measure their financial success annually. You might find yourself asking, “Did I get a cost of living raise this year?” or “Did I make more money this year than I did last year?”

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This mindset certainly provides more stability than living month-to-month. However, it still traps you in a short-term loop. When you only plan 12 months ahead, you limit your potential for true financial empowerment.

Elevating Our Community

We must celebrate diversity in how we earn, but we must unite in how we grow our wealth. Staying stuck in a yearly cycle prevents us from building generational wealth. To truly empower our families and our community, we need to shift our focus. Dr. Jolley challenges us to reach higher and grab hold of the “decade-to-decade” mindset.

An inclusive journey to financial freedom requires a long-term vision. We must look ten years down the road.

How to Shift Your Financial Focus

You can break out of the yearly trap today. Join our community in taking these actionable steps to radically grow your wealth:

1. Feed Your Mind

Visit richisgoodwealthyisbetter.com to grab a copy of Dr. Jolley’s book or audiobook. Dive deep into the five mindsets and discover how to elevate your thinking.

2. Plan for the Decade

Stop setting only yearly financial goals. Start mapping out exactly where you want your finances to be in ten years. Focus heavily on investments and long-term savings.

3. Share the Wealth

We rise together. Share this powerful message with your friends, family, and colleagues. Let us help everyone grow their future.

When you grow your mind, you grow your wealth. Visit winwithwillie.com for more valuable resources to elevate your thinking. Take charge of your financial destiny today, and always remember that your best is yet to come!