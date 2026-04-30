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Symone Sanders Townsend as 139th Commencement Speaker

Published on April 30, 2026

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Black PR Wire) ATLANTA – Spelman College is proud to announce that political and media powerhouse and MS NOW anchor Symone Sanders Townsend will deliver the keynote address during the 139th Commencement Ceremony at 2:30 p.m., Sunday, May 17, at the Georgia International Convention Center (GICC). Sanders Townsend, who currently serves as the co-anchor of MS NOW’s “The Weeknight” and became the youngest presidential press secretary in history while on Senator Bernie Sander’s 2016 presidential campaign, will also receive an honorary doctorate degree during the ceremony.

The College will also award a National Community Service Award to Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, former leader of Feeding America, during the Commencement ceremony. Dr. Gina M. Stewart, senior pastor of Christ Missionary Baptist Church, will address graduates during the Baccalaureate Ceremony at 10 a.m., Saturday, May 16, also at the GICC.

Sanders Townsend has spent her career breaking barriers, shaping national conversations and using her voice to advocate for change. From campaign war rooms to the White House to the anchor desk, she has made her mark as a strategist, communicator and trusted political voice. In addition to becoming the youngest press secretary at age 25, her sharp political instincts and commanding presence earned her a spot on Rolling Stone’s list of 16 Young Americans shaping the 2016 election. She has also held history-making positions as deputy assistant to President Joe Biden and senior advisor and chief spokesperson for Vice President Kamala Harris. She currently co-hosts the primetime news show “The Weeknight” on MS NOW (formerly known as MSNBC) and is a key voice on the network’s coverage of major political events, such as election nights.

“We are truly thrilled to welcome Symone Sanders Townsend to bring words of inspiration to our graduating Class of 2026,” said Spelman College Interim President and Chair Emerita Rosalind “Roz” Brewer, C’84. “The breadth of Symone’s pursuits and depths of her influence make her the ideal person to inspire and move our graduates. As a strategist, communicator and entrepreneur, she embodies the 21st century Renaissance woman that the Spelman woman seeks to emulate. We are equally proud to host a distinguished lineup of dynamic Black women throughout our weekend ceremonies, including visionary humanitarian Claire Babineaux-Fontenot and nationally respected faith leader the Rev. Dr. Gina M. Stewart. This extraordinary group of women represents the very standard of leadership and impact we hope our graduates will carry into the world.”

The Class of 2026 marks a new milestone for Spelman College, with seven students sharing the coveted title of valedictorian.

Symone Sanders Townsend as 139th Commencement Speaker was originally published on praiserichmond.com

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