NABJ Announces 2026 Convention Co-Chairs & Program Co-Chairs

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

(Black PR Wire) The National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) is proud to announce the Co-chairs for the 2026 NABJ Convention & Career Fair, taking place in Atlanta, Georgia from August 12 -16, 2026.

Under this year’s powerful theme, “Our Revolution: Truth, Power and Black Journalism,” two distinguished leaders in the field will serve as Convention Co-Chairs: Blayne Alexander, correspondent for Dateline NBC, and Leroy Chapman Jr., editor-in-chief of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. As well as, two dynamic Program Co-Chairs: Charisse Gibson, journalist, producer and evening News Anchor at WWL-TV in New Orleans, and Sherrod Blakely, associate professor of sports journalism at Boston University’s College of Communication.

Together, they will help guide one of the most important gatherings of journalists, media professionals, and industry leaders as NABJ continues its mission to strengthen and elevate Black journalism.

CONVENTION CO- CHAIRS

BLAYNE ALEXANDER

Blayne Alexander is a correspondent for Dateline NBC, the longest running primetime show on NBC.

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Previously, Blayne Alexander was an Atlanta-based correspondent for NBC News, where she reported for all platforms including NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt, Today Show and MSNBC. During her time with the network, Blayne’s reporting has been at the forefront of the biggest stories in recent history. A four-time Emmy Award nominee, her work has been honored by the Atlanta and National Associations of Black Journalists and the Atlanta Press Club and is the recipient of a Gracie honorable mention.

“I am deeply honored to serve as one of this year’s convention co-chairs. NABJ has played a pivotal role in my career and I’m thrilled for the impact this organization will continue to have on the next generation of journalists.”

We can’t wait to welcome our members to Atlanta, an epicenter of political and cultural influence, for what promises to be a transformative convention. See you in August!”

LEROY CHAPMAN

A veteran journalist with nearly three decades of experience, Leroy Chapman Jr. serves as editor-in-chief of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, where he leads one of the South’s most influential newsrooms at a pivotal moment in its more than 157-year history. Appointed in 2023, Chapman became the first journalist of color to hold this role at the AJC, marking a historic milestone for the publication and the city it serves. Prior to his current role, he served as managing editor, overseeing the AJC’s teams across government, politics, education, public safety, business, sports, and breaking news. Under his leadership, the newsroom earned numerous local, regional, and national awards.

“It is an honor to be selected to serve alongside journalists I admire. We look forward to welcoming NABJ to Atlanta and to delivering a memorable experience. I have been an NABJ member and convention attendee for 25 years. I stand ready to work to make this convention the best yet.”

CONVENTION PROGRAM CO- CHAIRS

CHARISSE GIBSON

Charisse Gibson is a multiple National Edward R. Murrow and Emmy award-winning Journalist, Producer, and Evening News Anchor at WWL-TV in New Orleans. A trusted, authoritative voice in local and national journalism, she is recognized for her deeply reported storytelling, compelling on-air presence, and unwavering commitment to amplifying underrepresented communities. Outside the newsroom, Charisse is a vocal advocate for diversity in media and the need for inclusive representation in newsrooms. She is an active member of the National Association of Black Journalists, past President of the Greater Cincinnati Association of Black Journalists and was elected President of the New Orleans Association of Black Journalists in 2022. She most recently served as co-Chair of the NABJ Special Honors Committee.

SHERROD BLAKELY

Sherrod Blakely is an award-winning Associate Professor of the Practice of Sports

Journalism at Boston University’s College of Communication. Blakely is Chair Emeritus of the NABJ Sports Task Force, having led the organization for seven years (2017-2024), the longest tenure in the Task Force’s history. Blakely has spent more than 30 years in a variety of multimedia journalism roles, having worked at NBC Sports Boston and Bleacher Report, as well as being a columnist for Ebony.com and BET.com.

NABJ Announces 2026 Convention Co-Chairs & Program Co-Chairs was originally published on praiserichmond.com