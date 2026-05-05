Hope In Christ: Erica Campbell’s Faith Walk On Standing On The Solid Rock

Hope in Christ provides a steady anchor, unlike fragile earthly hopes.

Ultimate hope is in Jesus, not outcomes on earth.

Hope in Christ keeps your focus forward, not stuck in past pain.

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Standing On Christ The Solid Rock

In this “Faith Walk” on Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell, Erica starts with a classic hymn: “On Christ the Solid Rock I Stand.” She quotes the opening line, “My hope is built on nothing less than Jesus’ blood and righteousness,” and admits it hit her differently as she got older. As a child, she loved the song without fully grasping it. Now, she hears a deep promise in those lyrics. For her, they describe a beautiful expectation placed completely in Christ. That hope becomes a sure, steady anchor in her soul, rooted in His resurrection and the promise that He is coming back.

When Hope Is In The Wrong Place

Erica explains that if hope is not in Christ, it usually ends up in fragile things. When hope rests on circumstances, relationships, or success, it is easy to become devastated by the state of the world. Bad news can overwhelm faith and even break down your ability to believe. She has seen people lose hope because a wedding never happened, a marriage ended, or a loved one died. In those moments, they feel like “all hope is lost.” Erica does not want anyone to stay in that place.

Ultimate Hope Beyond This Life

Erica reminds listeners that there are real expectations we carry in this life. Even so, she says her ultimate hope is in Jesus Christ, not in outcomes here on earth. Her confidence rests in His power to give victory and in the way He redeemed her life from destruction. It is not in what she does, who she knows, or what she owns. Everything centers on Jesus the Christ. She wants listeners to find hope, strength, faith, and trust in Him as a person, not in systems, titles, or people who may fail them.

Hope That Keeps Your Eyes Up And Forward

When you place hope in Jesus, Erica says, your eyes stay lifted and your focus moves forward. Life can still disappoint you. Plans fall apart and hearts break. Still, hope in Christ keeps you from living stuck in yesterday’s pain. Instead of staring at what went wrong, you look to the One who always has something better ahead.

A Prayer To Recenter Your Hope

Erica closes by offering a simple prayer. She invites listeners to ask God to forgive them for putting hope in other things and other people. She also mentions those who stayed so remorseful over childhood pain that they never learned to enjoy adulthood. The prayer is a turning point: “Lord, I repent. I put that where it is and I keep my eyes on You.” She believes God always has something better, so she chooses to place her hope in Him alone and encourages listeners to do the same.