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"ANOTHER MAN'S WIFE" Starring Taye Diggs

Maverick Entertainment Announces Peacock Premiere Date for “ANOTHER MAN’S WIFE”

Published on May 5, 2026

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TLANTA, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Maverick Entertainment announced today that the highly anticipated original film Another Man’s Wife will premiere exclusively on Peacock on May 8, 2026.

Official Trailer: https://youtu.be/vmwvaOcm5P4

Executive produced by Doug Schwab and Maverick Entertainment, Another Man’s Wife is a Freeli Films production featuring a powerful cast led by Sydney Mitchell as Maya, Moritz J. Williams as Shawn, and Taye Diggs as Brendan. The film is directed by Viere and tells an emotionally charged story of love, sacrifice, survival, and the impossible choices people make when pushed to the edge.

Another Man’s Wife follows Shawn and Maya, a married couple whose lives are upended after Shawn unexpectedly loses his job, placing their home and future in jeopardy. Their crisis deepens when Shawn’s mother, Miranda, is diagnosed with cancer and needs costly treatments that insurance will not cover. Trapped by mounting financial pressure and desperate for a way forward, the couple encounters Brendan, a wealthy multi-millionaire who presents them with a shocking proposition.

What begins as a desperate attempt to save their family becomes a harrowing test of trust, love, morality, and commitment. As the consequences of their decision unfold, Shawn and Maya are forced to confront the true cost of survival.

“With Another Man’s Wife, Maverick continues its commitment to bringing bold, emotional, and conversation-starting stories to audiences,” said Doug Schwab, President of Maverick Entertainment.

“I’ve been with Another Man’s Wife since development and had the privilege of greenlighting the project,” said Erica Barrabi-Centeno, VP of Original Productions, “Casting was a real highlight, and I’m thrilled for audiences to finally see this powerful story on Peacock.”

Another Man’s Wife premieres May 8, 2026, exclusively on Peacock.

Maverick Entertainment Announces Peacock Premiere Date for “ANOTHER MAN’S WIFE” was originally published on praiserichmond.com

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