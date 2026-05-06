Get The Look: Top Met Gala Glam Moments
Get The Look: These Celebs Brought The Drama To The 2026 Met Gala With Hair And Glam
- The Met Gala red carpet was a gallery of beauty inspiration, with no detail overlooked.
- Celebrities used hair, makeup, and lashes to create complete, artistic fashion statements.
- Styling guides break down how to recreate standout 2026 Met Gala beauty looks like Doja Cat's waves and SZA's lashes.
The Met Gala is fashion’s biggest night, and this year’s theme, “Fashion is Art,” proved that beauty is part of the fashion masterpiece. Held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the 2026 red carpet combined style and self-expression, with celebrities using hair and makeup as fabulous extensions of their looks.
At the Met, the assignment goes far beyond the outfit. It’s about creating a full visual story, and this year, glam played a leading role. Hair was sculpted into wearable art, makeup choices felt artistic, and every lash, contour, and curl contributed to the overall narrative. From soft, romantic finishes to bold, avant-garde beauty moments, the red carpet became a gallery of inspiration where no detail was accidental.
When fashion is treated as art, glam becomes the moment that brings the entire costume to life. It’s the difference between a beautiful look and a style statement that goes viral, gets saved to mood boards, and ultimately shapes the way we experiment with our own beauty routines.
Recreate The Celebs’ 2026 Met Gala Beauty Looks
So whether you were locked in on Doja Cat’s sculpted waves, mesmerized by SZA’s statement lashes, or taking notes from Teyana Taylor and Ciara’s flawless mane and glam, consider this your blueprint.
If you’re ready to try some of our favorite celebs’ standout 2026 Met Gala beauty moments, follow the breakdowns below to revamp your look and make your next beauty moment just as artistic as this year’s Met Gala slays.
1. Doja Cat’s Waves
BREAKDOWN
Doja Cat’s stylist, JSTAYReady, exclusively used RED hot tools, Vivace by Kiss hair extensions and KISS Colors & Care styling products to achieve Doja Cat’s dreamy hairdo. He prepped Doja’s natural hair for her wig install by first blow drying her curls straight with the RED Soni-Clone Hair Dryer and then braiding the hair back into cornrows. He then applied the Kiss Colors & Care Rosemary and Mint Multivitamin Oil on her scalp for maximum hydration underneath her wig.
JSTAYReady then toned Vivace G-Clef #613 Blonde Bundlesto a level 8 and glued the extensions into a full lace wig with quick-dry hair glue for volume and fullness.
He applied the wig using Kiss Colors & Care Lace Bond Extreme Hold and used the RED Ultra Thin 3/10″ Pencil Flat Iron to flatten the top. I created long layers and then added texture by using a large wave iron. After styling was complete, I used the Kiss Colors & Care Edge Fixer Wax Stick to tame fly-aways before she walked to the carpet.
2. SZA’s Loose Curls and Lilly Lashes
BREAKDOWN
SZA’s hairstylist, Devante Turnbull, used Kiss Colors & Care to create SZA’s cascading Met Gala curls. He gave us a blueprint to the artist’s look below.
“After a fresh braid down, I applied a beige HD wig cap, then topped it off with the Tinted Lace Wig Powder in Light Warm Brown. I love how lightweight this powder is. I also applied a small amount directly on top of the lace cap.”
“To apply the wig, I first used micellar water to remove any excess oils or makeup. Then I applied three layers of the Extreme Hold Lace Bond, allowing each layer to dry clear before pressing the lace into the glue.”
“To further secure the install, I used a blow dryer on a low, cool setting for about 2 minutes after laying the lace. Next, I tied down the front of the lace with the Fashion Edge Band before styling.”
“I used the Heat Protector Hair Wax Stick to lay the top of the hair down, then followed up with my hot comb.”
“For final touch-ups, I sprayed one layer of the Lace Bond Adhesive Spray.”
“This adds another level of security and gives the install that seamless melt.”
Lashes BREAKDOWN
Sophia Sinot used Lilly Lashes on SZA for her Met Gala red carpet look! Sophia started with a full strip of the Milan 3D Faux Mink Lash and stacked half of a 3D Miami Faux Mink Lash on the outer corner. “For tonight’s Met Gala look on SZA, we went for a dramatic cat-eye lash moment,” said the MUA. I used ‘3D Faux Mink Milan’ lashes from Lilly Lashes as a base, then cut ‘3D Faux Mink Miami’ lashes in half and stacked them on top for a bold, lifted, and ultra-glam finish.”
SZA’s Met Gala Glam Lash Stack
- Milan – 3D Faux Mink Lashes: Lots of wispy volume and length. The criss-crossed effect is sure to dial up the drama wherever you go.
- Miami – 3D Faux Mink Lashes: An ultra-wispy, 3D Mink lash that can give you the classic, photo-ready glam that you love. These rounded false lashes add length and volume for the ultimate seductive look without weighing your lids down for comfortable, long wear.
3. Teyana Taylor’s Glam
Teyana Taylor stepped onto the Met Gala carpet representing Revlon in the best way, serving as both a host committee member and the new face of the brand’s Super Lustrous Lipstick. Her glam leaned into that perfect balance of soft and luminous, while still making a statement.
Working with celebrity makeup artist Yeika Oliva, the look was all about glow with intention—think radiant, polished skin paired with a shimmery smokey eye that brought just the right amount of drama.
“We went for a bold, shimmery smokey eye to elevate the glam and complement the sparkle of her dress,” Yeika shared. “I love a statement eye, so we kept it strong and defined.”
BREAKDOWN
SKIN:
- I used Revlon ColorStay Foundation with a few drops of PhotoReady Lift + Fill Skin Tint to keep our signature glow but still make it glam and flawless.
- On her cheeks, I used Revlon Glimmer Blush Drops in “Pink It Over” to give a highlighted blush effect and bring an ethereal vibe to the look.
EYES:
- We love a statement eye, so I kept it bold and defined using Revlon ColorStay Eyeliner Pencil in “Blackest Black.”
LIPS:
- To finish, we did our fave lip combo: Revlon ColorStay Multi-Liner in “As Is” topped with Revlon Super Lustrous Lip Balm Shine in “006 Girly Swirly.”
4. Janelle Monae’s Bob
Janelle Monae’s hairstylist, Nikki Nelms, shared how she created the artist’s iconic, sculptural hair look using OGX Beauty products.
BREAKDOWN
- Foundation + Prep: Hair was prepped to enhance natural sheen and strength using OGX® Nourishing + Coconut Milk Anti-Breakage Serum, creating a smooth, hydrated base for styling.
- Shape + Texture Creation: Nikki sculpted a chin-length bob, intentionally keeping the structure soft yet defined to mimic a “wet, piecey” artistic finish.
- Defining the Look: The texture was brought to life using OGX® Antioxidants + Touchable Hold Gel, separating the hair into sleek, controlled pieces while maintaining movement.
- Hold + Finish: To lock in the look without sacrificing flexibility, the style was set with OGX® Antioxidants + Strong Hold Hairspray, preserving the sculptural integrity of the bob.
5. Keke Palmer’s Glowing Skin
Kenya Alexis, lead celebrity makeup artist for actress Keke Palmer, used Aveeno to prep Keke’s skin and body for the Met Gala. To achieve Keke Palmer’s that lasted throughout her appearance on the carpet, and the afterwards, Alexis used Aveeno Daily Moisturizing Body Oil Mist, Aveeno Calm + Restore Triple Oat Serum and Gel Moisturizer, to keep her skin moisturized without the risk of flare ups or irritation. “Before any glam, we focused on deep hydration and calming the skin, so everything layered beautifully and lasted all night,” shared Alexis. “Prep included Aveeno Calm + Restore Triple Oat Serum to soothe and strengthen the skin barrier and Aveeno Calm + Restore Oat Gel Moisturizer for lightweight hydration that sits perfectly under makeup. For body, we kept it soft, radiant, and nourished with Daily Moisturizer Body Oil Mist and Lotion layered for natural glow on the shoulders and decolletage.”
Product Details
Aveeno® Daily Moisturizing Body Oil Mist (unscented):
Description:
· With oat oil and jojoba oil, this oil mist nourishes and conditions rough, sensitive, dry skin.
· Smoother, more even skin in one week.
Aveeno® Calm + Restore Triple Oat Serum:
Description:
· Instantly soothes skin and fortifies its moisture barrier.
· Formulated with nourishing triple oat complex and calming feverfew
Aveeno® Calm + Restore Oat Gel Moisturizer:
Description:
· Helps to soothe & hydrate irritated, dry, sensitive skin.
· Fast-absorbing, lightweight gel face cream with nourishing prebiotic oat & calming feverfew
· Moisturizes skin for 48 hours.
…
6. Ciara’s Gold-Crowned Hair Moment
Ciara hit the Met Gala carpet with a regal hair moment that gave pure art. Inspired by Queen Nefertiti, the look reimagined the iconic silhouette. Celebrity hairstylist César Ramirez brought it to life with a focus on precision and structure. “For the Met Gala, Ciara debuted a sculptural moment, a gold-crowned vision that blurred the line between hair and art, stated Ramirez. “With so many interpretations of Queen Nefertiti in fashion, there is pressure to create something that feels fresh without being too literal. I wanted to channel that same powerful, timeless energy and translate it into something modern for Ciara.”
BREAKDOWN
- Begin by leaving the edges soft and natural around the hairline to create a delicate frame.
- Pull the rest of the hair into a sleek high bun, using Rizos Curls Strong Hold Gel to lock in structure and create a strong foundation.
- Build a custom crown shape on top of the bun, sculpting and detailing the structure piece by piece.
- Use Rizos Curls Strong Hold Gel to create and mold structured sections of hair, shaping each piece and glazing with gold leaf to achieve a metallic, gilded effect.
- Set the overall structure with Rizos Curls Volumizing Hair Spray to ensure hold and longevity.
- Use the Rizos Curls Hair Wax Stick to blend Ciara’s natural hair into the crown and help adhere gold detailing, creating the illusion that the structure is formed from her own hair.
- Finish with the Rizos Curls Sleek Styling Cream + Taming Wand to refine edges, smooth flyaways, and add a polished, high-shine finish.
7. Coco Jones’ Loose Waves
Hairstylist, Davontae Washington, created Coco Jones; Met Gala hair moment using KISS Colors & Care Wrap Foam, and Seville Blossom Hair Veil Mist.
“Soft sculpture, but make it alive. Inspired by classical drapery, Greek terracotta figures, and the way fabric moves in old paintings… nothing forced, everything placed. The gown is architectural, so the hair had to feel human. Soft, fluid, and undone like it’s moving with her, not sitting on her. Pre-set with KISS Colors & Care Wrap Foam for that controlled, airy texture and finished with their hair Seville Blossom Hair Veil Mist so she leaves a moment everywhere she goes,” unveiled Davontae.
8. Cardi B’s Mink Lashes
Celebrity MUA Thynna Wagenblast, used I-Envy Mink Lashes in style 01 as a finishing touch on Cardi B’s incredible glam.
9. Angela Bassett’s Romantic Glam
“For Angela Bassett, I wanted to create a look that is a luminous expression of sophistication, style, elegance, and grace. Created using the Danessa Myricks Beauty line, stated MUA D’Andre Michael. “The palette of soft pinks and radiant golds melts seamlessly into the skin, delivering a refined, glowing finish. The eyes shimmer with delicate warmth, while tiny rhinestones are artfully placed to add a modern, romantic sparkle. Every detail is intentional, balancing softness with strength, resulting in a look that feels polished, graceful, and effortlessly timeless.”
BREAKDOWN
Skin
Face
- Yummy Skin Lift & Flex Concealer – 12 (under eyes & other areas that need concealing)
- Yummy Skin Blurring Balm Powder – 7
- Evolution Setting & Blurring Loose Powder – Deep Peach
- Balm Contour – Deep 1 (contour cheek bones, lower jawline and around temples)
Eyes
- Vision Flush – TuTu (color wash over entire lid up to brow, bottom lid blending out cheeks
- Colorfix Stix – Duo infinity Love Story (blend and highlight center of eyelid)
- Mini Everyday Magic Neutral Freedom Palette – Wish (inner corners of eyes)
- Linework Paintbrush Fluid Liquid Eyeliner – Onyx (inner corners out to a cat line. Bottom inner corners to meet line from the top)
- Apply top lash and Mascara
- Apply bottom lash
Cheeks
- Yummy Skin Blurring Balm Powder Flushed – Rose n Brunch (apply to apples of Cheeks to upper cheeks blending eye shadow out to temples seamlessly and blend)
- Dew Wet Balm – Clear (apply to apples of cheeks to upper for highlighting and dewyness)
Lips
- Vision Flush– TuTu (tap over entire lip)
- Groundwork Palette Defining Neutrals – Harvest (Line and blend lips)
- Colorfix Pastels – Bunny (highlight bottom lip)
- Colorfix Glazes – Pink Ice (for shine)
10. Tyla’s Whimsical Hair Moment
MUA Yuself Williams began Tyla’s fabulous look by installing luxury Indian Curly Bundles from True Hair Company, selected for their soft natural wave/curl pattern and ideal for movement and ability to mimic a wet finish when styled ($180.00 to $440.00).
Once the True Hair Company Indian Curly Bundles were installed, he applied amika’s ‘Superfruit Star’ Lightweight Hair Styling Oil ($32.00) throughout the hair. After, he went in with Wavytalk’s Steam Sesh to smooth out the roots of her hair before going in and defining the curls with Wavytalk’s Cool Curl Pencil.
Then, he followed up with their ‘Un.Done’ Texture Spray and ‘Power Hour’ Curl Refresher’ which he used throughout to support the styling process. He went back in and used Wavytalk’s Turblow Pro with the diffuser at the end to lock the curls in.
Finally, to finish off the look, Williams used The ‘On Lock’ High Hold Wax for edge control and refinement while the ‘Headstrong’ Intense Hold Hairspray held the textured style together.
To complete the look, he used ‘Top Gloss’ Spray for max shine.
Get The Look: These Celebs Brought The Drama To The 2026 Met Gala With Hair And Glam was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
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