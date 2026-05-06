Erica Campbell Reveals Her Vow Renewal Wedding Dress Designer On Tamron Hall Show

Erica received many designer submissions and chose Brides by Nona after a divine connection with the designer.

Warryn adds humor to the fashion talk, while Erica and Tamron discuss Erica's new Lifetime movie and a Mary Mary reunion.

The dress represents the shared journey of their marriage, celebrated by those who have supported them through hard times.

A Dress That Honors 25 Years Of Love

On the Tamron Hall Show, Erica and Warryn Campbell returned to share the next big update in their 25‑year love story: the designer behind Erica’s vow renewal gown. Erica explained that the celebration is not just about their marriage, but about everyone who has prayed for them, covered them, and walked with them through hard seasons. Because of that, she wanted a dress that represents power, class, beauty, and the weight of that shared journey. After posting a viral video asking designers to submit gown ideas, she received “beautiful, amazing, wonderful” sketches from all over.

From Hundreds Of Submissions To Three Finalists

Tamron walked viewers through the three finalists viewers had seen online. The first look, from Pink Lucy, featured dramatic sleeves and a plunging V‑front that Erica loved. The second, by Grover Debose, offered a bold, layered skirt that made a major entrance statement. The third, from Jared Lamar, delivered a sleek, elegant silhouette that still felt special. While Erica had already secretly chosen her dress, the show offered fans an exclusive look at the top contenders that nearly made the cut.

Why She Chose Brides By Nona

Erica then revealed that she selected Nneka of Brides by Nona as her designer. She said she “found a designer, but really the designer found me,” pointing to how God orchestrated the connection. Stylist J. Bolin encouraged her to call Nneka directly, and instead of letting a team member handle it, Erica picked up the phone herself. On that call, Nneka shared that she first heard “Shackles” at 16 and that the song changed her life. She never imagined she would one day create a gown for one of the Campbell sisters. That testimony confirmed for Erica that this collaboration was meant to be.

Warryn’s Take And A Little Daytime TV Humor

Of course, Warryn added his own humor to the fashion talk. While he joked that he can walk into a store, find what he wants in 15 minutes, and leave, Erica needed a process worthy of the moment. He teased that his main question when comparing designs was, “Which one’s going to be easier for me to take off?” prompting Tamron to remind him it was daytime television. The playful moment highlighted their chemistry and kept the segment light even as they discussed a deeply meaningful milestone.

Movie Music, On‑Screen Temptation, And A Mary Mary Tease

Tamron also previewed Erica’s new Lifetime movie, “Thou Shalt Not Commit Adultery,” where Erica plays a wife whose seemingly stable marriage is tested by an affair with her bodyguard. Warryn composed the music for the film, which meant watching those intense scenes “over and over,” resisting the urge to score them like a horror movie. He admitted he had to keep reminding himself, “She’s acting. I’m the real one.” Before they left, Erica confirmed that something is “cooking” with Mary Mary and that she and Tina are finally back in the studio for the first time since 2012. It was the perfect way to cap a segment full of romance, creativity, and gospel history.