Erica Campbell’s Faith Walk: Don’t Lose What You Got On Sunday

The enemy will attack, but God's power and authority remain even on Wednesday.

Believers can carry God's presence outside the church through prayer and the Word.

Refusing to lose joy and peace is a real way to live out victory midweek.

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Sunday Power That Lasts All Week

In a new “Faith Walking” segment on Get Up Mornings With Erica Campbell, Erica urges listeners not to lose what they received on Sunday once the week gets hard. She described how people can leave a powerful service feeling strong, but by Wednesday they feel defeated, angry and hopeless again. Her heart is for believers to develop faith that lasts, endures and withstands difficult moments instead of crashing midweek.

The Battle Is Real, But So Is Your Victory

Erica reminded listeners that the enemy will come against them because that is what he does. She read Psalm 27, declaring that the Lord is our light, salvation and strength and that enemies may come but they end up stumbling and falling. That promise means the enemy will be defeated, but it does not mean there will be no battle. She challenged listeners to handle each battle knowing that the same power and authority they felt on Sunday is still working on Wednesday, even when there is no organ, no choir and no packed church.

Walking In Divine Authority Outside The Sanctuary

Erica said believers do not have to be in the building to carry God’s presence and power. She wants people to be so strong in God that even when they are not at church, they still walk as powerful children of God in their divine authority. For those who will not be back in service until next Sunday, she encouraged them to stay in the Word, stay in prayer and keep their minds fixed on God so he can keep them in perfect peace.

Keeping Your Joy When The Enemy Pressures You

Erica shared that the enemy tried her recently by bombarding her mind with a long list of tasks, possible problems and unfinished assignments. She decided she would not lose her joy over it. She said she will get things done or she will not, but either way she and everyone involved will be okay, and she refuses to stress all day. Quoting the familiar line, “This joy that I have, the world didn’t give it, so the world can’t take it away,” she reminded listeners that it is more than a song—it is a real way to live. Erica closed by calling this a midweek “faith walk power up” and declared that the week ahead is a week of victory we must actually live out, not just say.