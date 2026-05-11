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The Juvia's Place Beauty Confessional Was A Main Attraction

The Juvia’s Place Beauty Confessional Was A Main Attraction At Our Women To Know Breakfast

HelloBeautiful x MadameNoire celebrated our Women To Know cover stars Danessa Myricks, Janell Stephens and Ashunta Sheriff with a Juvia's Place sponsored breakfast that included a beauty confessional booth that was a main attraction.

Published on May 10, 2026

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Women To Know Breakfast
Source: Kreshonna Keane / Visuals By K Studios

Above the street inside the Edition Hotel is a green sanctuary in the heart of Times Square. Daylight peeks from the ceiling in between intertwined vines. The room is almost as beautiful as the Black women who’ve convened for a celebratory breakfast, sponsored by Juvia’s Place, in honor of our annual Women To Know: Founding Mothers cover. Our cover stars, Danessa Myricks, Janell Stephens, and Ashunta Sheriff arrive to accept their flowers in a carefully curated room of beauty editors, industry insiders and influencers.

Women To Know Breakfast
Source: Kreshonna Keane / Visuals By K Studios

While lunch flowed, family style, and drinks poured over custom Women To Know ice cubes, guests flocked to the textured green confessional booth with the golden Juvia’s Place moniker. It became a main attraction during the event for guests to step inside and share responses to thoughtful beauty questions.

Women To Know cover beauty Danessa Myricks beamed with joy stepping into the spotlighted booth. “I certainly feel the most beautiful when I’m in service of someone else. I think it’s no better feeling when you can add value to someone’s life, make them feel good about themselves, celebrate someone,” she shared.

Syreta Oglesby, celebrity PR rep, revealed getting ready, to her, means, “You have to always remember you are the main character in your own life. It’s your ascending and it’s also your attitude when you wake up in the morning. Make sure you settle in for the day so you have an amazing day because it also radiates from the inside out.”

Thank you again to our sponsor Juvia’s Place. The activation was produced by @iamrenaebluitt. Booth by @clicknitphotobooth

The Juvia’s Place Beauty Confessional Was A Main Attraction At Our Women To Know Breakfast was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

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