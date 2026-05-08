Source: The Belle Report / The Belle Report

Sometimes in life, you simply have to do, what you have to do, so you can do what you want to do.

Sometimes, you HAVE to say, NO, WHEN you really want to say Yes.

Sometimes, you have to walk away, when you finally realize, all of the inconsistency,

games and manipulations you have tried to ignore for months and years, is THEIR lifestyle and NOT the life God wants for you!

At some point, you must realize and accept they are no longer worth your time!

Start taking your time back, as you have given too much of it away, with people and places where it was not appreciated,

But simply taken for granted!

WAKE THE WOKE UP!

Words from Sheilah Belle “The Belle” was originally published on praiserichmond.com