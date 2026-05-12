Listen Live
Close
Beauty

Inside Juvia’s Place’s Women To Know 2026 Breakfast Takeover

Painted, Poured & Powerful — Inside Juvia’s Place’s Women To Know 2026 Breakfast Takeover

HelloBeautiful x MadameNoire celebrated our Women To Know cover stars Danessa Myricks, Janell Stephens, and Ashunta Sheriff with a Juvia's Place sponsored breakfast that included a beauty confessional booth that was a main attraction.

Published on May 12, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Women To Know Breakfast
Source: Kreshonna Keane / Visuals By K Studios

Above the street inside the Edition Hotel is a green sanctuary in the heart of Times Square. Daylight peeks from the ceiling in between intertwined vines. The room is almost as beautiful as the Black women who’ve convened for a celebratory breakfast, sponsored by Juvia’s Place, in honor of our annual Women To Know: Founding Mothers cover. Our cover stars, Danessa MyricksJanell Stephens, and Ashunta Sheriff arrive to accept their flowers in a carefully curated room of beauty editors, industry insiders and influencers.

RELATED CONTENT: Editor’s Note: Women To Know 2026 — Honoring The ‘Founding Mothers’ Building A Brand And A Legacy

While lunch flowed, family style, and drinks poured over custom Women To Know ice cubes, guests flocked to the textured green confessional booth with the golden Juvia’s Place moniker. It became a main attraction during the event for guests to step inside and share responses to thoughtful beauty questions.

Women To Know cover beauty Danessa Myricks beamed with joy stepping into the spotlighted booth. “I certainly feel the most beautiful when I’m in service of someone else. I think it’s no better feeling when you can add value to someone’s life, make them feel good about themselves, celebrate someone,” she shared.

Syreta Oglesby, celebrity PR rep, revealed getting ready, to her, means, “You have to always remember you are the main character in your own life. It’s your ascending and it’s also your attitude when you wake up in the morning. Make sure you settle in for the day so you have an amazing day because it also radiates from the inside out.”

Women To Know Breakfast
Source: Kreshonna Keane / Visuals By K Studios

Thank you again to our sponsor Juvia’s Place. The activation was produced by @iamrenaebluitt. Booth by @clicknitphotobooth

RELATED CONTENT: Women To Know: Hollywood Executives

The post Painted, Poured & Powerful — Inside Juvia’s Place’s Women To Know 2026 Breakfast Takeover appeared first on MadameNoire.

Painted, Poured & Powerful — Inside Juvia’s Place’s Women To Know 2026 Breakfast Takeover was originally published on madamenoire.com

One Voyage 2026 Sidebar
49 Items
Obituaries  |  Nia Noelle

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2026

Opinion  |  Dr. Stacey Patton

Howard University Students Didn’t Boo Muriel Bowser Because They’re Rude. They Booed Because They Live Here

Ms. Cathy Hughes
2 Items
Entertainment  |  Get Up!

Urban One’s Cathy Hughes Shares The Origin Story Behind 10 Years Of Get Up Mornings With Erica Campbell

5 Items
Family & Parenting  |  Shannon Dawson

Too Cute To Handle — 4 Famous Moms Celebrating Their First Mother’s Day From Jasmin Lawrence To Lauren Speed-Hamilton

TV One Presents The 6th Annual URBAN ONE HONORS: Best In Black - Inside - Arrivals
Entertainment  |  Tori Jay

Join the LoveErica.com Community: Music, Ministry and Motivation

Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close