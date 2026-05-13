Davidson College, Stephen Curry ’10 and College Track Launch Curry Scholars Program

Source: John Nacion / Getty

(Black PR Wire) Davidson College, the national college completion program College Track and Oakland Unified School District are teaming up with four time NBA champion, two time MVP and Davidson alum Stephen Curry ’10 to create a full scholarship for high-achieving students from underserved communities in the Bay Area.

Five to 10 students each year will be selected for the scholarship to Davidson, in North Carolina, one of the nation’s premier liberal arts colleges. The scholarship is a natural extension of Stephen and his wife Ayesha Curry’s commitment to improving the lives of kids and families in Oakland through their Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation. The foundation works to ensure that every child in Oakland has access to the nutritious food they need to be healthy and thrive; resources to learn and love to read; and safe places and equitable opportunities to play.

The Davidson College Curry Scholars Program will offer talented students access to a transformative college experience at Davidson. It reflects the college’s longstanding efforts to recruit first-generation college students and build a community of students from all backgrounds, reflected in the more than 22 percent of current, first-year Davidson students who are eligible for Pell grants.

“Davidson changed my life. It’s where I figured out who I was, not just as a basketball player, but as a person. Being able to create this opportunity for students from the Bay Area means everything to me. I know what that experience can unlock when you’re given the chance to step into a place like Davidson, to grow, to be challenged and to see what’s possible for your future. This is about opening that door for the next generation and making sure they have the support to walk through it.

– Stephen Curry

The first class of the program is planned for the fall of 2027. Interested students in the Bay Area can learn more and apply at the Davidson College Curry Scholars webpage. Applications and financial aid information are due Monday, Sept. 21, and an in-person selection process will be held in Oakland on Tuesday, Oct. 20.

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Scholarship recipients will receive tuition, fees, housing, meals, books, a computer allowance and a trip to Davidson during April of their senior year in high school with a guest. A send-off celebration in Oakland in August will help launch them on their Davidson journey. College Track helps support scholars with individualized college and career coaching that complements the distinctive support of the Davidson College community and the college’s Matthews Center for Career Development. College Track was chosen for the partnership because of its proven model supporting Oakland’s first-generation college students from high school through graduation, the same continuum the Curry Scholars Program is designed to sustain.

“Davidson College’s mission is to send graduates into the world to lead and serve. Stephen has proven himself a leader, not just in his career, but in devotion to his family and in working to create better opportunities for the children and young adults in Oakland. We’re excited to partner with him, again, and this time to help his young neighbors who are so important to him and to the future.”

Davidson College, Stephen Curry ’10 and College Track Launch Curry Scholars Program was originally published on praiserichmond.com