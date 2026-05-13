Rodfather Productions Presents...FUNNY FEELINGS

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The highly anticipated romantic comedy FUNNY FEELINGS will officially premiere at the 30th Annual American Black Film Festival in Miami, Florida on Thursday, May 28. The screening will take place in Screening Room 1 at the Miami Beach Convention Center at 5:10 PM.

Directed by Rhonda Baraka and starring Tristan Mack Wilds, Pretty Vee, Chadwick Farley, Etienne Maurice, Pastor Mike McClure Jr., Terri J. Vaughn, Danielle LaRoach, and Kinyumba Mutakabbir, FUNNY FEELINGS is a heartfelt, emotionally layered romantic comedy about friendship, fame, and the feelings we hide behind the punchlines.

About FUNNY FEELINGS

Nick and Zoey have been best friends since their college days at an HBCU, bonded by their love of comedy and the ease of their chemistry. Now, years later, Zoey is a rising podcast star and Nick tours nationally as a stand-up, but it’s their signature two-person act that built their brand and keeps fans obsessed with their “are-they-aren’t-they” dynamic. Think Kuntry Wayne meets Lou Young III & B. Lynn, with the tension and timing of Brown Sugar’s Taye Diggs and Sanaa Lathan.

Their connection is complicated, magnetic, flirtatious, and emotionally loaded. Behind the viral bits, though, lies a tangled mess of mixed signals, missed timing, and feelings neither of them will fully name. Nick and Zoey have always danced around their feelings, using ambiguity as part of their act, but as old wounds and rivals resurface and threaten their momentum, the pair are forced to confront what’s funny, what’s real, and what’s just been for the bit.

Hanging in the balance is a long-distance relationship, a surprise proposal, and a major JesterStream special that ultimately forces buried truths to the surface causing an onstage implosion that goes viral. Raw confessions cut deeper than punchlines, and their professional dreams teeter in the wake as social media spins their heartbreak into clickbait.

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Finally, Nick and Zoey must confront what they’ve been avoiding all along: the fear of love, the price of vulnerability, and the truth that maybe the greatest performance of their lives was pretending they weren’t in love all along.

Rodfather Productions Presents… FUNNY FEELINGS was originally published on praiserichmond.com