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Vote Praise 102.5 for The 2026 Stellar Awards!

Vote Praise 102.5 for Top Market Station Of The Year at The 2026 Stellar Awards!

Published on May 18, 2026

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Stellar Awards 2026
Source: R1 Digital / R1

Praise 102.5 has been nominated for the Stellar Awards Top Market Station of the Year!

This nomination represents the love, faith, and support of our amazing listeners across Atlanta and beyond. Now we need YOUR vote to bring it home!

Click here to vote: https://www.balloteer.com/bp/nph-bstart?&eid=93531642979221984711

Vote daily through June 1st!!!!

Let’s show the world why Praise 102.5 is Atlanta’s inspiration station! 

Vote Praise 102.5 for Top Market Station Of The Year at The 2026 Stellar Awards! was originally published on mypraiseatl.com

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