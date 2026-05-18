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ATLANTA, GA) — May 13, 2026 — The Black Music & Entertainment Walk of Fame (BMEWOF), a first-of-its-kind cultural institution and joint initiative of the Black American Music Association and the Black American Music Foundation, collaboratively announced the ceremony and plans for the Black Music Month Class of 2026 Induction. The Black Music and Entertainment Walk of Fame (BMEWOF) Crown Jewel of Excellence Black Music Month Class of 2026 Induction will be held on Monday, June 1, 2026. The Crown Jewel of Excellence emblems for June 2026 – and for every class of inductees moving forward – will continue to be added at the BMEWOF’s location in historic downtown Atlanta, preserved for all the world to see, and for generations to come. (located at the intersection of M.L.K. Jr. Drive and Northside Drive – adjacent to Mercedes Benz Stadium)

﻿BMEWOF Founders Catherine Brewton, Demmette Guidry, and Michael T. Mauldin are proud to unveil the names and categories of this year’s Black Music Month Class of Inductees, which includes: The Honorable Maynard H. Jackson, Davido, Ludacris, Bishop Paul S. Morton, Organized Noize and Jack the Rapper.

With a national and international appeal, the BMEWOF will acknowledge, preserve, respect, and inspire the Black creative community for generations to come. Atlanta has long been the mecca of Black music and entertainment and the BMEWOF has already become a key addition, showcasing the industry’s greatest contributors.

More than a ceremony, the Black Music & Entertainment Walk of Fame stands as a lasting tribute to the individuals and institutions whose contributions have defined culture, advanced communities, and created global impact. Each Crown Jewel of Excellence installation represents legacy, influence, and a permanent place in history.

Founded by Catherine Brewton, Demmette Guidry, and Michael Mauldin, the Walk of Fame was created to ensure that the contributions of Black artists, executives, leaders, and change-makers are recognized in a way that reflects both their excellence and their cultural significance.

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This year’s induction, held during Black Music Month, underscores the importance of preserving and celebrating the cultural contributions that continue to shape the world. The experience will convene leaders across culture, business, and civic leadership for a moment that honors legacy, celebrates impact, and reflects the power of culture to shape our world.

Inductees previously installed include: Prince, Patti LaBelle, Angela Bassett, James Brown, Otis Redding, Quincy D. Jones, Stevie Wonder, Berry Gordy, Cicely Tyson, Ray Charles, Smokey Robinson, Mahalia Jackson, Queen Latifah, Lil Wayne, Magic Johnson, Marvin Sapp, NAS, Busta Rhymes, Jermaine Dupri, Dallas Austin, Michael Jackson, Lionel Richie, Beyoncé, Mary J. Blige, Usher Raymond IV, New Edition, Shirley Caesar, Yolanda Adams, Kirk Franklin, Donald Lawrence, BeBe and CeCe Winans, Missy Elliott, Ms. Lauryn Hill, Outkast, Snoop Dogg, Sean Love Combs and Tyler Perry.

For information and updates on the Black Music and Entertainment Walk of Fame visit: blackwalkoffame.com. Follow @blackwalkoffame on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.

BLACK MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT WALK OF FAME was originally published on praiserichmond.com